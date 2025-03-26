user
L2 'Empuraan' FIRST song OUT: 'Fir Zinda' from 'Lucifer' sequel out now [WATCH]

The much-awaited sequel L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to release on March 27. The makers recently unveiled its first song, Phir Zinda, a Hindi track by Deepak Dev

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

As anticipation builds for L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer starring Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the makers have unveiled the first single from the film, titled Phir Zinda.

On Tuesday, the film’s production team took to their social media platforms to announce and release the lyric video of the much-awaited track. Described as “The Lyrical Ballad of Retribution,” the song has already garnered attention.

The Hindi track features music composed by Deepak Dev, with lyrics penned by Tanishk Nabar, while Anand Bhaskar has provided the vocals.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the trailer for L2: Empuraan was released, further intensifying excitement among fans. Following the massive success of Lucifer in 2019, this Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial has become one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of 2025. The film features an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier, among others.

TRAILER

According to the trailer, the sequel delves deeper into socio-political themes, with Mohanlal’s character, Khureshi-Ab’raam, at the core of the narrative. The visually striking video showcases intense sequences, with Mohanlal delivering a powerful, larger-than-life performance.

Significantly, L2: Empuraan is set to become the first-ever Malayalam film to be released in IMAX. In addition to Malayalam, the film will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, the film’s story has been written by Murali Gopy. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is slated for a theatrical release on March 27.

