Mick Jagger revealed his regret over not meeting Elvis Presley, a decision influenced by John Lennon's advice. The Beatles legend warned Jagger against meeting his heroes after having a disappointing experience with the 'King of Rock and Roll' himself.

The English rock band, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has revealed that he regrets taking late Beatles legend John Lennon's advice not to meet Elvis Presley, saying he wishes he had met the rock and roll icon, according to E! News.

John Lennon's 'Stupid' Advice

Speaking on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Jagger recalled that he never met Presley because Lennon had warned him against meeting his heroes after his own experience with the singer. "I never met Elvis. You know why? I'll tell you why," Jagger said, recalling how a British tabloid journalist had once arranged for The Beatles to meet Presley in Los Angeles, according to E! News Host Conan O'Brien referred to the well-known story, saying, "They were all high. The Beatles were high and none of them have their story straight."

Jagger, however, said Lennon was certain about one lesson from that meeting. "I remember John telling me, 'Yeah, you know, you should never meet your heroes. I would never meet Elvis, Mick, if I were you,'" he recalled. The 82-year-old singer admitted he followed the advice, a decision he now regrets. "And so I didn't. I took John's advice, which was really stupid of me, really. I mean, I would love to have met Elvis! Why did I take John's advice? At the time, it seemed to ring," Jagger said, as per the outlet.

A Disappointing Meeting with the King

O'Brien added that Lennon had been disappointed after meeting Presley during The Beatles' first US tour. "Famously, in the '64 tour, the minute they got to America, John kept saying, 'Where's Elvis, where's Elvis.' That's the only person he wanted to meet. Then they met Elvis in Bel-Air at his house. John walked out and said, 'Where's Elvis?' because that was not the guy he wanted to meet," O'Brien said, adding, "He disappointed him."

Jagger said Lennon shared the story with him more than once. "He told me this story more than once," Jagger said.

'I Didn't Want My Version of Elvis Shattered'

Reflecting on why he ultimately decided against meeting Presley before the singer's death in 1977, Jagger said, "It sort of put me off. I wanted to keep my Elvis to myself. My version of Elvis. I didn't want my version of Elvis shattered like John's was."

He added, "Maybe my Elvis version would've been different." (ANI)