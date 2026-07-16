Critically acclaimed directors Lokesh Kanagaraj and H Vinoth released the title look of 'Enemy of the Smuggler,' directed by IRS officer T Samaya Murali. The film features an ensemble cast and delves into the world of smuggling and Customs.

'Enemy of the Smuggler' Title Look Unveiled

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): Critically acclaimed directors Lokesh Kanagaraj and H Vinoth released the title look of the movie 'Enemy of the Smuggler.' It is directed by IRS officer T Samaya Murali. The movie features an ensemble cast including JD Chakravarthy, Lal, Radhika Sarathkumar, Saran Shakthi, Bala Saravanan, Smeha, Kaali Venkat, Jaffer Sadiq, and Mime Gopi in pivotal roles. It brings the unseen world of smuggling and Customs enforcement to the big screen. Director T Samaya Murali shared glimpses of his meeting with Lokesh Kanagaraj and H Vinoth. https://www.instagram.com/reel/Da17sVsJMMA/?

About the Director

T Samaya Murali also composed the film's background score. According to the press note, Murali is an officer of the 2008 batch of the Indian Revenue Service, who has served extensively in Customs Enforcement and Indirect Taxation. A BTech graduate from NIT Tiruchirappalli, he was honoured with the World Customs Organisation Certificate of Merit in 2021 for his exemplary public service.

Director's Vision

Speaking about the film, director T. Samaya Murali said, "'Enemy of the Smuggler' is a fictional story inspired by several real Customs cases that I have investigated during my career. Through this film, I wanted to present the high-stakes world of smuggling, organised crime and Customs enforcement in a gripping cinematic format while creating greater public awareness about the crucial role played by the Customs Department in protecting the nation's economic security," as quoted in a press note.

Plot Unveiled

The story follows Amar and Dheena, two youngsters from the slums of Chennai who work for a Customs agent, dreaming of escaping poverty. Their lives take a dangerous turn when they join notorious smuggling kingpin Lingam for their first major assignment: to clear a huge consignment of drugs through Gujarat Port. The consignment, shipped from Dubai by cartel boss Mathew Bhai, depends entirely on forged Customs documentation. With a relentless Customs officer closing in, the duo finds itself caught in a deadly web of bribery, betrayal, and organised crime, as per the press note.

Production and Promise

Produced by S. Ramprakash under the S R Dream Studios banner, 'Enemy of the Smuggler' promises to be an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller that combines action, suspense and realism while shining a spotlight on the often-unsung contributions of the Customs Department to the nation. (ANI)