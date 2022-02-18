  • Facebook
    Is Tom Cruise obsessed with his looks? Here’s what his manager has to say

    First Published Feb 18, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
    Tom Cruise’s ex-manager has revealed the Hollywood legend’s obsession with his looks, calling him an ‘insecure’ perfectionist.

    Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is on a pursuit to preserve his profession as an action hero as he turns 60 this year in July, said his first manager who shaped his career in the film industry.

    Tom Cruise’s first manager Eileen Berlin is a retired showbiz executive. She was his personal manager when the actor, at an age of 18, was trying to make it big in the industry. After 42 years, Tom’s 86-year-old ex-manager revealed how he used to obsess over his looks while speaking to Daily Mail in an interview.

    ALSO READ: Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didn’t impress the book readers in the film

    Eileen Berlin said that Tom Cruise, whom she lovingly called ‘Tommy’, had many faces. “There's contempt, arrogance, frustration, charm sadness,” she said. Tom, at the age of 18, used to live with his manager in New York and worked as a waiter before he became the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

    The 59-year-old actor, as Eileen Berlin says, was “very, very ambitious” in his early days. It was this that contributed to the controlling and meticulous tendencies that he has possessed as an actor.

    ALSO READ: 'The Batman' to Doctor Strange', 'Thor: Love and Thunder'; 13 films you should watch out for this year

    Eileen Berlin also said that the plastic surgery rumours that surrounded Tom Cruise, could possibly be true as she revealed that he was so insecure about his looks that he took one complete day to experiment with poses for the first headshot he had to give for his publicity. She also said that it was his ambitious nature and determination to become a star that made him a “perfectionist”.

    Speaking of Tom Cruise’s obsession with his looks, Eileen Berlin said that it was his obsession with his appearance that jarred her. She said that he would walk across the house in his underwear and would flex his biceps in front of the mirror they had put up on a wall. She said that even though she would get embarrassed, Tom would like to show off his body.

    Tom Cruise was also worried about his height being five foot seven inches, so much so that Eileen Berlin said that he once said he would like to have shoes “that would lift him up a bit”. Despite his denial, the actor is rumoured to have undergone the knife for his nose, hair and also veneers on his teeth. To this, his manager said that she would not feel surprised if he did undergo plastic surgery.

