    Madras HC summons Dhanush after couple claims he is their son

    In the ongoing case regarding a couple’s claim that actor Dhanush is their son, the Madras HC has summoned the actor.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 3, 2022, 6:13 PM IST

    A few years ago, a couple has been fighting a legal battle regarding the claims it made suggesting that actor Dhanush is their biological son. The Madras High Court, in relation to this case, summoned Dhanush on Monday.

    According to media reports, Kathiresan and his wife Meenakshi have alleged in the past that they are the biological parents of the South superstar. The case has been on for a few years now while a judgement is still awaited in the matter.
     
    Dhanush was reportedly summoned after Kathiresan moved the high court. Kathiresan made claims that Dhanush had forged the paternity reports and further sought a police inquiry, reportedly. In his claims made to the court, Kathiresan said he was Dhanush’s real father, further seeking the quashing of a lower court’s order which was ruled in the actor’s favour in the year 2020. The other court had quashed Kathiresan’s claims stating that no supporting documents were found to prove that the paternity report submitted by Dhanush was forged.

    Furthermore, media reports suggest that the Madras High Court issued a notice to Dhanush in regard to this case after the Madurai High Court bench rejected Kathiresan’s plea. As per Kathiresan and Meenakshi’s claims, Dhanush happens to be their third son who chose to leave his hometown to move to Chennai in order to make a career in the film industry.

    Apart from the claims that they have made, the couple has also reportedly sought a monthly compensation of Rs 65,000 from the actor alleging that they were his parents. While the case has been pending for a few years in the court now, Dhanush has categorically denied all allegations of the couple in the court, further rejecting their claims of being his parents.

