Ramayana: Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai for Nitesh Tiwari's NEXT

Yash has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, playing Ravana alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The film, currently shooting in Mumbai, is set for a Diwali 2026 release.

Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 22, 2025, 2:13 PM IST

Yash has officially joined Ramayana and started filming with Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. The KGF star, who plays the formidable Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, is preparing to lend his commanding screen presence to the epic story currently being filmed in India.

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films, with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in prominent roles. Ranbir and Sai have already shot sections of their roles in Mumbai, while Yash, one of the film's producers, has begun filming his role as Ravana in the city.

According to the most recent sources, Yash landed in Mumbai and officially began filming for Ramayana - Part 1. According to a top portal, following two days of wardrobe tryouts, the KGF actor began filming his parts on February 21.

The current filming schedule is centred on violent conflict scenes, with several major action scenes being shot on Mumbai's Aksa Beach. After finishing this section, the crew will move to a studio in Dahisar for the next phase of filming.

According to a source,“The war portions are being mounted on a grand scale, with the action choreography designed to reflect Ravana’s strategic prowess. It will be a combination of green screen shots and those shot on the ground and involve heavy VFX work. This set piece doesn’t require Ranbir’s presence as it’s not the Ram-Ravana face-off. Other key actors have joined Yash for this leg."

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is going to be a two-part epic. The first episode is set to be released on Diwali 2026, with the second portion following on Diwali 2027. Ramayana also stars Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, Indira Krishna, and others in key parts.

