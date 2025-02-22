Emergency: When and where to watch Kangana Ranaut's film online

Kangana Ranaut's film, which is set during India's Emergency period, has provoked substantial discussion and legal difficulties, but it is expected to reach a larger audience with its OTT launch.

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency, which she directed and starred in, will be released on OTT barely two months after its theatrical launch in January 2025. The film, which sparked great controversy upon its debut, will be available on Netflix on March 17, 2025.

Ranaut turned to social media to reveal the OTT release date, sharing it with her followers via an Instagram story. Along with the news, she uploaded a collage of her image and a portrait of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who Kangana plays in the biographical film.

The film, released in cinemas on January 17, 2025, is set during India's Emergency period, illustrating the political instability under Indira Gandhi's leadership. Emergency grossed Rs 21.65 crore at the Indian box office, despite the response and concerns surrounding the film's subject. The film received legal notifications from many organisations, including the SGPC, accusing it of depicting Sikhs negatively, prompting calls for its suspension.

The ensemble features Anupam Kher as Jai Prakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhary as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Morarji Desai, and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram. Ranaut not only appeared in the film, but also directed it, receiving high accolades for her performance behind the camera.

With its OTT distribution, Emergency hopes to reach an even larger audience and continue the discourse about one of the most contentious moments in contemporary Indian history. Fans of both the film and Ranaut are anxiously awaiting its release on Netflix.

Latest Videos