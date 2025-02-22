Emergency: When and where to watch Kangana Ranaut's film online

Kangana Ranaut's film, which is set during India's Emergency period, has provoked substantial discussion and legal difficulties, but it is expected to reach a larger audience with its OTT launch. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency, which she directed and starred in, will be released on OTT barely two months after its theatrical launch in January 2025. The film, which sparked great controversy upon its debut, will be available on Netflix on March 17, 2025.

budget 2025
article_image2

Ranaut turned to social media to reveal the OTT release date, sharing it with her followers via an Instagram story. Along with the news, she uploaded a collage of her image and a portrait of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who Kangana plays in the biographical film.

article_image3

The film, released in cinemas on January 17, 2025, is set during India's Emergency period, illustrating the political instability under Indira Gandhi's leadership. Emergency grossed Rs 21.65 crore at the Indian box office, despite the response and concerns surrounding the film's subject. The film received legal notifications from many organisations, including the SGPC, accusing it of depicting Sikhs negatively, prompting calls for its suspension.

article_image4

The ensemble features Anupam Kher as Jai Prakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhary as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Morarji Desai, and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram. Ranaut not only appeared in the film, but also directed it, receiving high accolades for her performance behind the camera.

article_image5

With its OTT distribution, Emergency hopes to reach an even larger audience and continue the discourse about one of the most contentious moments in contemporary Indian history. Fans of both the film and Ranaut are anxiously awaiting its release on Netflix.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BTS's J-Hope and V: Singer revealed 7-year-old gift accidentally MEG

BTS's J-Hope and V: Singer revealed 7-year-old gift accidentally

One direction Liam Payne death: Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores MEG

One direction Liam Payne death: Final judgement about charges on Roger Nores

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani becomes FIRST confirmed contestant RBA

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani becomes FIRST confirmed contestant

Chhaava PM Modi goes gaga over Vicky Kaushal's historical-drama says 'Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai' RBA

'Chhaava': PM Modi goes gaga over Vicky Kaushal's historical-drama says 'Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai'

Spider Man 4 Tom Holland's film to be released on THIS date RBA

'Spider-Man 4': Tom Holland's film to be released on THIS date

Recent Stories

Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report gcw

Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Why is Virat Kohli struggling? Gavaskar explains KEY reason behind dismissals snt

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Why is Virat Kohli struggling? Gavaskar explains KEY reason behind dismissals

Atishi pushes BJP on Rs 2500 women scheme, demands answers from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ddr

Atishi pushes BJP on Rs 2,500 women scheme, demands answers from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as KSRTC bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO anr

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO

Georgina Rodriguez: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's love slayed in black snt

Georgina Rodriguez: 10 times Ronaldo's lady love slayed in black| PICS

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Video Icon
Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Video Icon
KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon