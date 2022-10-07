Rust Shooting: Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit; film to resume shooting

The lawsuit against Alec Baldwin for allegedly shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been settled between the actor and the deceased’s family. The shooting of the film ‘Rust’, where the unfortunate incident took place, is set to resume soon.

A statement issued by deceased Halyna Hutchin’s family on October 5, read: “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust including Alec Baldwin.” The statement was issued under the name of Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s widow and a plaintiff in the lawsuit along with their 9-year-old son Andros.

“As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023,” the statement further read.

This comes as a relief for Alec Baldwin, who has had a turbulent year since the time the incident occurred in October 2021. Baldwin, who is also one of the producers of the film, was pointing a gun at Halyna Hutchins when it went off. It instantly killed her and wounded director Joel Souza. The shooting was taking place in Mexico, inside a small church.

Alec Baldwin had earlier claimed that the gun went off accidentally, adding that he had not pulled the trigger. However, the FBI’s forensic report recently found that the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

The announcement of the settlement of the lawsuit was made by Alec Baldwin in an Instagram post on Thursday. Taking to the caption, he wrote: “We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”