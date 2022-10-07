Ananya Panday to Urfi Javed, Anjali Arora, 6 celebs who were TROLLED this week

Celebrities are often the target of trolls. Whether it is for a picture, their views or their look in a film, stars have to face a lot of trolling on social media. Here is a list of six celebrities who were massively trolled this week.

Image: Ananya Panday, Urfi Javed, Anjali Arora/Instagram

Indian actors across multiple language film industries have a huge fan following. Their fans love them dearly and want to know about every little update of their life. From what they wear to where are they heading out for dinner and more, fans always look forward to personal and professional details about their favourite stars. But in the midst of all this, there are times when social media users do not like some things or actions of these stars and instead troll them for it. This week, half a dozen celebrities became a victim of social media trolling. Here is a list of those actors along with the reason behind their trolling.

Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananya Panday: Recently, one paparazzo uploaded a video of Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday from the screening of Madhuri Dixit-starrer 'Maja Ma'. Looking at the video, several social media users trolled Ananya as Aryan was seen ignoring the 'Liger' actor as he walked past her.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed: One of the most trolled celebrities is none other than actor Urfi Javed. She is often trolled for her fashion sense. Recently, when she put up a slew of pictures in which she was wearing nothing but holding a transparent glass, painted in yellow, to cover her assets. Many people have trolled Urfi for this look of her.

Image: Anjali Arora/Instagram

Anjali Arora: Anjali Arora, who has been the target of people since her name appeared in an alleged MMS leak controversy. Anjali recently posted a video on social media in which she is showing off her cleavage in a strappy tangerine dress. The video did not go down well with her users with many trolling her for it.

Image: Still from the teaser

Saif Ali Khan: Fans were quite excited about Prabhas's upcoming film 'Adipurush'. The film was constantly being praised on social media. But as the teaser of this film came among the audience, everyone was surprised. The teaser of the film has not been liked by the people at all, due to which the makers of 'Adipurush' are being trolled, especially Saif Ali Khan, whose ‘Ravana’ look has been compared to Allauddin Khilji by many social media users. Many funny memes related to the film are going viral on the internet. But now the boycott of this film has also started, which can become a big headache for the makers.

Image: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shahnaz Gill: When Sajid Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, he received a special recorded message from former contestant and actor, Shehnaaz Gill who wished him on his journey inside the house. Following this, Shehnaaz was brutally trolled online over supporting Sajid who has been accused of sexual misconduct by many actors during the MeToo movement.

