Not Ponniyin Selvan: I, RRR or Baahubali, here are 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time

As Mani Ratnam’s periodical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ has entered the Rs 300 club at the world box office, let’s take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time as per the ticket pricing adjusted based on today’s rates.

Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer film 'Ponniyin Selvan: I', has crossed the Rs 300 mark in terms of its worldwide collections. The film which stars actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and Karthi among others, is nowhere close to the worldwide collections of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ and Prashanth Neel’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, the two highest-grossing films of this year. However, if the ticket prices are adjusted for all the films that were released in the past as per the present prices, none of the three films has made it to the top 10 list of highest-grossing Indian films of all time. This calculation is based on the multiplication of today's ticket rate by the total estimated tickets sold. Here’s a list of 10 films that are the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Sholay: After adjusting the ticket price, India's highest-grossing film is Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan-starrer 'Sholay', which was released in 1975. Ramesh Sippy’s this film earned about Rs 3193.8 crore at that time as per today’s ticket prices.

Baahubali 2: Director SS Rajamouli's directorial 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', which grossed around Rs 1893.5 crore, stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres in 2017.

Mughal-e-Azam: K Asif's directorial 'Mughal-e-Azam' is in the third place in this list, which had collected about Rs 1811 crores at that time according to the current era with the adjusted ticket price. Released in 1960, the film starred Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala in pivotal roles.

Mother India: At number four in the list is the Mehboob Khan-directed film 'Mother India' released in 1957. Sunil Dutt, Nargis and Rajkumar-starrer this film earned about Rs 1592 crore according to the adjusted rate.

Hum Aapke Hai Kaun: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Behl and Renuka Shahane-starrer film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' had collected around Rs 1361.5 crore under the adjusted ticket price. The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was released in 1995 and is number 5 on the list.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar: Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rakhi and Rekha, the film which was released in 1978, is at number 6 in the list; it collected around Rs 1219.8 crore as per the adjusted ticket price.

Kismet: Next in this list is Ashok Kumar and Mumtaz Shanti-starrer 1943 film 'Kismet', which collected around Rs 1169 crore with an adjusted ticket price. The director of the film was Gyan Mukherjee.

Rattan: With an adjusted ticket rate, the 1944 film 'Ratan', which was directed by M Sadiq, is number 8 on the list, earning around Rs 1162 crore. Swarna Lata and Karan Dewan had important roles in the film.

Kranti: The 1981 film 'Kranti' directed by Manoj Kumar, which earned around 1076.3 crores with an adjusted ticket rate, stands at the ninth position. Dilip Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor and Hema Malini had important roles in this film.

