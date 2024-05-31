Hit List REVIEW: Is Vijay Kanishka, R. Sarathkumar's film worth your money and time? Read Twitter reaction

'Hit List' Twitter Review: Hit List is a film that takes a long time and many turns to get to its point. Or, rather, it disguises itself as a criminal thriller to reveal its actual aims. Featuring Vijay Kanishka and R. Sarathkumar in lead roles, the movie also includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Smruthi Venkat, Munishkanth, and more as supporting characters.

Hit List, an action film in Tamil, is directed by Soorya Kathir Kakkallar and K. Karthikeyan, and produced by K. S. Ravikumar for RK Celluloids. The film stars Vijay Kanishka and R. Sarathkumar in the key roles, with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Smruthi Venkat, Munishkanth, and others playing supporting parts.

On August 31, 2022, actor Dhanush shared the announcement poster for the film on social media. A puja ceremony was done in Chennai on Thursday, September 1, 2022, to kick off the production of "Hit List." The major part has been announced for Vijay Kanishka, filmmaker Vikraman's son. The film's teaser debuted on August 18, 2023. The film 'Hit List' was released in cinemas on May 31, 2024.

Hit List storyline:

A wicked entity wearing a diabolical mask torments a middle-class family dedicated to the ideal of Ahimsa, forcing Vijay to carry out his evil plans. Vijay responds to the cloaked tormentor's adversaries. However, the issue remains: why was Vijay specially chosen for this task?

#HitList - @kanvikraman (Filmmaker Vikraman's son) has made a decent debut in this action thriller that has many brainy moments! Vijay Kanishka is a good find, he's very convincing in the action sequences (interval block is a highlight). Though there were a few hiccups in the… pic.twitter.com/JZ6pGCtRVr — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) May 30, 2024

Debutant @kanvikraman makes a confident debut in #HitList, a vigilante action-thriller that’s engaging despite being predictable. Has a strong emotional sub-plot that drives the second half well.



In cinemas now 👍 pic.twitter.com/Bd4sgfVhPz — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) May 31, 2024

Hit List Cast and Crew

The cast of "Hit List" comprises Vijay Kanishka, R. Sarathkumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Shaji Chen, Smruthi Venkat, Munishkanth, Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Dutta, Bala Saravanan, and Sithara.

Newcomer @kanvikraman makes an impressive debut in #Hitlist



A different type of action thriller.. pic.twitter.com/To8WfXizj2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 31, 2024

"Hit List" was directed by Soorya Kathir Kakkallar and K. Karthikeyan, produced by K. S. Ravikumar, edited by John Abraham, and scored by C. Sathya.

Vijay (Vijay Kanishka), a corporate employee, lives with his sister Keerthana (Abi Nakshatra) and mother Sithara. Vijay, a peace-loving individual, promotes vegetarianism and opposes his neighbor's rat traps. But, after his family is kidnapped by an unknown figure who holds Vijay at gunpoint and orders him to perform heinous crimes, how will he release them with the help of police officer Yazhvendan (Sarathkumar)?

