Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hit List REVIEW: Is Vijay Kanishka, R. Sarathkumar's film worth your money and time? Read Twitter reaction

    'Hit List' Twitter Review:  Hit List is a film that takes a long time and many turns to get to its point. Or, rather, it disguises itself as a criminal thriller to reveal its actual aims. Featuring Vijay Kanishka and R. Sarathkumar in lead roles, the movie also includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Smruthi Venkat, Munishkanth, and more as supporting characters.

    Hit List REVIEW: Is Vijay Kanishka, R. Sarathkumar's action film worth your money and time? Read Twitter reaction RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    Hit List, an action film in Tamil, is directed by Soorya Kathir Kakkallar and K. Karthikeyan, and produced by K. S. Ravikumar for RK Celluloids. The film stars Vijay Kanishka and R. Sarathkumar in the key roles, with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Smruthi Venkat, Munishkanth, and others playing supporting parts.

    On August 31, 2022, actor Dhanush shared the announcement poster for the film on social media. A puja ceremony was done in Chennai on Thursday, September 1, 2022, to kick off the production of "Hit List." The major part has been announced for Vijay Kanishka, filmmaker Vikraman's son. The film's teaser debuted on August 18, 2023. The film 'Hit List' was released in cinemas on May 31, 2024.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika cruise party: Katty Perry to perform? Know here

    Hit List storyline:
    A wicked entity wearing a diabolical mask torments a middle-class family dedicated to the ideal of Ahimsa, forcing Vijay to carry out his evil plans. Vijay responds to the cloaked tormentor's adversaries. However, the issue remains: why was Vijay specially chosen for this task? 

    Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala turns 32: Lesser known facts about the actress

    Hit List Cast and Crew 
    The cast of "Hit List" comprises Vijay Kanishka, R. Sarathkumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Shaji Chen, Smruthi Venkat, Munishkanth, Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Dutta, Bala Saravanan, and Sithara. 

     

    "Hit List" was directed by Soorya Kathir Kakkallar and K. Karthikeyan, produced by K. S. Ravikumar, edited by John Abraham, and scored by C. Sathya.

    Vijay (Vijay Kanishka), a corporate employee, lives with his sister Keerthana (Abi Nakshatra) and mother Sithara. Vijay, a peace-loving individual, promotes vegetarianism and opposes his neighbor's rat traps. But, after his family is kidnapped by an unknown figure who holds Vijay at gunpoint and orders him to perform heinous crimes, how will he release them with the help of police officer Yazhvendan (Sarathkumar)?

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Garudan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Sasikumar, Unni Mukunthan's action movie, worth your time? Read this RBA

    Garudan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Sasikumar, Unni Mukunthan's action movie, worth your time? Read this

    'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's chemistry sizzles, but storyline fails to hit a six RKK

    ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's chemistry sizzles, but storyline fails to hit a six

    Maam ne dia tha...', Virat Kohli credits wife Anushka Sharma as paps thanks him for gift [WATCH] ATG

    'Ma'am ne dia tha...', Virat Kohli credits wife Anushka Sharma as paps thanks him for gift [WATCH]

    Keechurallu LEAKED: Rajisha Vijayan's film out on Tamilrockers. Movierulz and other pirated sites RBA

    Keechurallu LEAKED: Rajisha Vijayan's film out on Tamilrockers. Movierulz and other pirated sites

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Ranveer Singh looks dashing in blue; first pics from 'starry night' go VIRAL ATG

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Ranveer Singh looks dashing in blue; first pics from 'starry night' go VIRAL

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka HORROR: Refused dinner, Tumakuru man beheads wife, skins and chops her body; confesses to murder snt

    Karnataka HORROR: Refused dinner, Tumakuru man beheads wife, skins and chops her body; confesses to murder

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan heaps praises on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan heaps praises on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (WATCH)

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Hassan MP requests for 'no media trial', SIT contemplating potency test snt

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Hassan MP requests for 'no media trial', SIT contemplating potency test

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-382 May 31, 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-382 May 31 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Gold Rate on May 31st: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city ATG

    Gold Rate on May 31st: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon