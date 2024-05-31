Sobhita Dhulipala turns 32: Lesser known facts about the actress

Entertainment
Sobhita Dhulipala was crowned as Femina Miss India Earth in 2013. She represented India at the Miss Earth 2013 pageant held in the Philippines.
Sobhita holds a degree in commerce from the HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. She was a student of Economics and Psychology during her college days.
Sobhita Dhulipala has also worked as a successful model. She has walked the ramp for various fashion designers and brands, making a mark in the fashion industry.
She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Raman Raghav 2.0, directed by Anurag Kashyap. In the film, she played the role of Smrutika Naidu, a complex and intense character.
Sobhita gained international recognition for her role as Tara Khanna in the Indian web series "Made in Heaven" (2019), which streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
She is fluent in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Telugu, and Tamil. This linguistic versatility has allowed her to explore diverse roles in various film industries.
Sobhita Dhulipala co-founded the fashion label "Pout," which specializes in handmade clothing. The brand focuses on sustainable fashion and ethical production practices.