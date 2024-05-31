 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Anant Ambani-Radhika cruise party: Katty Perry to perform? Know here

Katy Perry, is slated to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration

Image credits: Instagram

Three-Day Pre-Wedding Soiree

Another extravagant bash on a luxurious cruise from Italy to France started on May 29, 2024

Image credits: Instagram

Celebrity Performances

The pre-wedding events featured performances by global stars, including Backstreet Boys, who performed on May 29, 2024

Image credits: Instagram

Katy Perry to perform?

Katy Perry is reportedly set to perform on May 31, 2024, at a grand masquerade ball in Southern France

Image credits: Instagram

Katy Perry's Performance

Katy Perry will headline a masquerade ball on May 31, 2024, at a USD 50.9 million villa in Southern France. The event will feature a five-hour-long party

Image credits: Instagram

Luxury Cruise

The Ambanis' second pre-wedding bash is hosted on a USD 900 million Celebrity Edge cruise. The cruise boasts luxurious amenities, with each suite costing around INR 60 lakh

Image credits: Instagram

Themes and Extravagance

The cruise's theme, "La vita è un viaggio" (life is a voyage), complements the lavishness of the celebrations. Guests will enjoy top-tier entertainment

Image credits: Instagram

Guest List and Itinerary

The 800 guests, including celebrities from various fields, will disembark for a grand bash in Cannes. The itinerary includes stops at scenic European destinations

Image credits: Instagram

Entertainment Highlights

Besides Katy Perry, the masquerade ball in Cannes will feature a DJ, promising a night of unforgettable entertainment

Image credits: Instagram
