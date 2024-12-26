Hina Khan makes strong return to screen with 'Grihalaxmi' after breast cancer battle

Hina Khan, the popular TV actress known for her memorable roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is making a powerful return to the screen with her upcoming project, Grihalaxmi. Despite her ongoing battle with stage three breast cancer, Hina has decided to push forward with her career, showcasing incredible strength and determination. The gripping drama, which also stars renowned actors like Chunky Pandey, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, focuses on themes of resilience, survival, and personal transformation.

Grihalaxmi is set to stream on EPIC ON, and its storyline promises to captivate viewers with its intense portrayal of the power dynamics that shape survival. The show’s central theme revolves around overcoming adversity and embracing change—something Hina Khan herself has become a symbol of, as she bravely continues to work despite her health challenges.

Hina first revealed her diagnosis in June, sharing the news with her fans on Instagram. "I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer," she wrote in a heartfelt post. She reassured her supporters that she was staying strong and committed to her recovery. "I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease," she said. Hina’s positive attitude throughout her treatment has been an inspiration to many, and her return to work marks a significant milestone in her journey.

In July, Hina announced that Grihalaxmi would be her first project post-diagnosis. She expressed that while facing such a serious illness is challenging, she intends to live her life fully on the good days, no matter how few they may be. This courageous return marks a new chapter in her career and life, as she continues to inspire her fans and followers with her resilience.

