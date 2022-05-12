Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himanshi Khurana gives major 'Mastani' vibes in her latest video (Watch)

    Himanshi Khurana's recent single, Har Dafa, has Mastani vibes; fans call her the embodiment of beauty.

    First Published May 12, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    Himanshi Khurana is a well-known personality in the entertainment world, well known for her roles in films like Shava Ni Girdhari Lal and others. Following her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, the actress became a big celebrity and has maintained a large fan base.

    Himanshi is also noted for her singing and her famous acting achievements. Himanshi, who never ceases to astound fans with her flawless abilities, was last featured in the song Pinjra and is now back with another music video. But this time it's for Instagram, and it's a short #1MinMusic video called Har Dafa.

    Himanshi exudes huge Mastani vibes in the video, and her dancing moves are worth seeing. Fans like Himanshi's rendition of the song in her own wonderful voice. It's a beautiful combination of profound lyrics and a pleasant voice. The video has gained millions of views since its publication, and the comment area is full of affection from her followers.

    Who is Himanshi Khurana? 
    Himanshi was one of the most popular Bigg Boss 13 contestants. She returned as a wild card entry after being booted from the contest. Their followers adored her relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. Because of their friendship, the two used to be very popular on social media during the programme. She has appeared in several music videos alongside the model. Himanshi and Asim have appeared in many music videos together, including Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, and Afsos Karoge.

    Himanshi has expanded her automobile collection with a black BMW. The actress purchased her new car on May 8 and informed followers via Instagram stories with a series of photos and videos. She may be seen in the photo standing with the automobile in all-black clothes.

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
