Why is Kangana Ranaut still unmarried? Actress reveals SHOCKING reason

Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen in Dhaakad, claims that false rumours about her personality have made getting married difficult.

Kangana Ranaut's acting career is at its pinnacle. Last year, the President of India awarded her the prestigious Padma Shri honour. Her first production film, Tiku Weds Sheru, will be available on Amazon Prime Video soon.

In addition, the actress is now working on several projects, including Dhaakad and Tejas. However, the actress can’t say the same thing about her personal life.



Siddharth Kannan questioned Kangana Ranaut, who is currently promoting her espionage action flick Dhaakad, in which she plays Agent Agni, a super spy, if she is as "Dhaakad" in real life as her character. "Come on, that's not how it is," the actor added, laughing. Who will I beat up in real life? I am unable to marry because of people like you spreading these rumours." When Siddharth asked if she couldn't marry because of the perception that she is aggressive, Kangana quipped, "Yes, since tales are propagated about me that I beat up boys."

In an interview with Times Now, Kangana revealed that she expects to get married with children in five years. "I see myself as a mother, a wife, and, of course, as fully engaged in the idea of a new India in five years," she continued.

"We seldom have girls doing action scenes in the genuine meaning in Indian movies," Kangana Ranaut said of Dhaakad. Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to be a part of Karan Johar's show?