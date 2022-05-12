Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check out Urvashi Rautela's Rs 4 Lakh, 24K Pure Gold face mask; wanna try?

    First Published May 12, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela pampers herself with a Rs 4 lakh 24K Pure Gold Crystal Japanese Face Mask.

    Urvashi Rautela, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with 'Singh Saab the Great,' is regarded in the industry for her absolute beauty and immaculate fashion sense. On her Instagram account, the actress frequently posts photographs without makeup, showcasing her natural beauty.

    Urvashi's recent Instagram post is particularly noteworthy for anyone interested in learning more about her skincare routine. Urvashi has published a photo in which she shows off her skin regimen, which includes a face mask, to her admirers.

    Furthermore, the cost of this Japanese mask will astound you. Rautela shared a candid photo of herself on Instagram stories, where she is seen treating herself with a 24K pure gold crystal Japanese mask. This mask costs $5,100, which is almost 4 lakh rupees in Indian currency.

    Healthy elements including red tea, hyaluronic acid, and coenzyme 10 are included in this gold leaf mask, which aid to rejuvenate skin cells. The gold leaf is placed on top of the corrective mask to enhance the radiance.

    On the professional front, Urvashi recently appeared alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan in the worldwide hit 'Versace Baby.' She'll make her Hollywood debut in a Netflix film directed by Barbara Bialowas, who helmed 365 Days. Also Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story'

    Urvashi will be featured in the film with 365 Days star and Italian actor Michele Morrone. She also has a Hindi version of the blockbuster smash 'Thiruttu Payale 2' in the works, as well as an upcoming Bollywood feature starring Randeep Hooda called 'Inspector Avinash. Also Read: Does Mahabharata inspire 'The Avengers' ? Here's what Kangana Ranaut feels

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story' RBA

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story'

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans RBA

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's zigzag hook step better? - gps

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s zigzag hook step better?

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards 70th birthday at his 2nd Happiest place-ayh

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards' 70th birthday at his 2nd "Happiest" place

    KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video - gps

    KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

    Recent Stories

    Who is Rajiv Kumar, India's new Chief Election Commissioner?

    Who is Rajiv Kumar, India's new Chief Election Commissioner?

    India relaxes 9-month gap between booster dose second COVID dose for those travelling abroad gcw

    India relaxes 9-month gap between booster dose, second COVID dose for those travelling abroad

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Chetan Sakariya delighted with Rajasthan Jos Buttler wicket, Mitchell Marsh hopes Delhi continues good form-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sakariya delighted with Buttler's wicket, Marsh hopes DC continues good form

    football Garnacho the next Ronaldo? Man United starlet's 'Siuuu' show in FA Youth Cup win sparks debate snt

    Garnacho the next Ronaldo? Man United starlet's 'Siuuu' show in FA Youth Cup win sparks debate

    Sri Lanka court bans former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa allies from leaving country gcw

    Sri Lanka court bans former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, allies from leaving country

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon