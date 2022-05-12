Check out Urvashi Rautela's Rs 4 Lakh, 24K Pure Gold face mask; wanna try?

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela pampers herself with a Rs 4 lakh 24K Pure Gold Crystal Japanese Face Mask.

Urvashi Rautela, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with 'Singh Saab the Great,' is regarded in the industry for her absolute beauty and immaculate fashion sense. On her Instagram account, the actress frequently posts photographs without makeup, showcasing her natural beauty.

Urvashi's recent Instagram post is particularly noteworthy for anyone interested in learning more about her skincare routine. Urvashi has published a photo in which she shows off her skin regimen, which includes a face mask, to her admirers.

Furthermore, the cost of this Japanese mask will astound you. Rautela shared a candid photo of herself on Instagram stories, where she is seen treating herself with a 24K pure gold crystal Japanese mask. This mask costs $5,100, which is almost 4 lakh rupees in Indian currency.

Healthy elements including red tea, hyaluronic acid, and coenzyme 10 are included in this gold leaf mask, which aid to rejuvenate skin cells. The gold leaf is placed on top of the corrective mask to enhance the radiance.

On the professional front, Urvashi recently appeared alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan in the worldwide hit 'Versace Baby.' She'll make her Hollywood debut in a Netflix film directed by Barbara Bialowas, who helmed 365 Days.