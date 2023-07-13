Hi Nanna: Mrunal Thakur, Nani's family entertainer to hit theatres on THIS date

'Hi Nanna' is the name of the upcoming movie starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur. On July 13, the first photo and title of the movie were released.

The title of Nani's upcoming film, Hi Nanna, was revealed today. Mrunal Thakur and Nani are paired in the film, which marks Shouryuv's directorial debut. The movie's title, first image, and sneak peek were revealed as promised by the producers. Mrunal, who is standing behind them, receives a flying kiss from the infant who is on Nani's shoulders. Mrunal and Nani can both be seen clutching cellphones in their hands. Mrunal receives the kiss with a lovely smile on her face as Nani appears to be preoccupied. The Nani princess' young daughter is adorable.

Together, Nani and Mrunal Thakur took on lead roles for the first time. One of the projects that has been listed as one of the most anticipated films of 2023 is this one. On July 13, Nani, Mrunal and the makers of 'Nani 30' took to social media to unveil the film's title and first glimpse. Sharing the video, Nani wrote, "Hi #Nani30 is #HiNanna! She calls me that... Not the little one ;) (sic)."

Mrunal is presented as the girl's companion in the glance, followed by Nani as her father. The glimpse concludes with Mrinal introducing herself to Nani and addressing him as Hi Nanna before the three of them finally sit down to lunch. Hesham Abdul Wahab's background score deepens the emotion. The images display Sanu John Varughese ISC's masterpiece. Overall, the teaser appeals to audiences of all demographics.

The movie will open in theatres on December 21, 2023, all over the world. Hi Nanna also includes Kiara Khanna in a significant role in addition to Nani and Mrunal Thakur. The film is now under production and should be finished in a few months. The technical team includes Praveen Anthony, Hesham Abdul Wahab, and Sanu John Varghese, the director of photography. Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala are the producers of "Hi Nanna."

