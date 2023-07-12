Is Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage falling apart? Here's what we know

Due to her history of divorce, J-Lo understands how crucial it is to safeguard her rights. She is taking a deliberate action to protect her significant fortune and prevent a protracted financial dispute amidst the stresses of their revived relationship. After months of fighting, Ben Affleck is ready to accede to J-Lo's request to make her happy. Although he has a sizable net worth, it is nothing compared to J-Lo's. He accepts the postnuptial agreement as a sign of good faith and wants more independence. In spite of the pressures of their rekindled romance, Jennifer Lopez is acting shrewdly to protect her assets. J-Lo understands the value of safeguarding her interests given her own sizable money and three prior divorces.

According to a source, the singer wishes to prevent a protracted financial dispute should their difficult time get worse. Given the significant risks involved, the postnuptial agreement gives the couple a sense of protection.Although Affleck has a sizable net worth, it is nothing compared to J-Lo's wealth. Future prospects for Ben's production company are promising, but J-Lo's current financial situation is concerning. Ben reportedly expressed his desire for more independence while consenting to the postnup as a sign of compromise as the tensions increased.

THEIR RELATIONSHIP: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been together for more than 20 years, starting in 2002 when they initially connected on the set of the film Gigli. After their engagement was announced in November 2002, they swiftly rose to the top of Hollywood's hottest couples. They separated up in January 2004 as a result of the considerable media attention that their relationship endured. Both eventually got married and started their own families. When rumours of a resurrected romance started to circulate in April 2021, they confirmed it on Instagram. Together, they went to red carpet occasions including the Met Gala and the Venice Film Festival. They discreetly tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, shocking their admirers. Since then, they've been in public together and taken a honeymoon in Italy.

