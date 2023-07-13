Emmy Nominations 2023: 'Succession', 'The Crown', 'The Last of Us' scores big; HBO receives 27 nods

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards were released, with programmes such as 'Succession,' 'The Crown,' and 'The Last of Us' leading the pack. The HBO programme won 27 nominations, cementing its standing.

It's that time of year again, when the golden-winged lady arrives to honour the luminaries who have enchanted reviewers and crowds alike. The 75th Primetime Emmy nominations are officially available, and it's time to find out whether your favourites made the cut! A few hours ago, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced its nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards, which will be presented on September 19, 2023.

Yvette Nicole Brown, well known for her role as Shirley Bennet on The Community, and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma unveiled the list of candidates via webcast on Wednesday (July 12) morning. In the Outstanding Drama Series category, series like Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus are among the most talked about this year, while in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, Abbott Elementary, OMITB, and Ted Lasso stand out. Continue reading to see the complete list of nominations!

Take a look at the nominations below:

Outstanding Drama Series

'Andor'

'Better Call Saul'

'The Crown'

'House of the Dragon'

'The Last of Us'

'Succession'

'The White Lotus'

'Yellowjackets'

Outstanding Comedy Series

'Abbott Elementary'

'Barry'

'The Bear'

'Jury Duty'

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

'Only Murders in the Building

'Ted Lasso'

'Wednesday'

Outstanding Limited Series

'Beef'

'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

'Daisy Jones & the Six'

'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Outstanding Lead Actor In Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox for (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk for (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal for (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong for (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress In Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Sandollar Productions

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer -Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome To Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

'The Amazing Race'

'RuPaul’s Drag Race'

'Survivor'

'Top Chef'

'The Voice'

Outstanding talk series

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

'The Problem with Jon Stewart'

Outstanding Animated Program

'Bob's Burgers'

'Entergalactic'

'Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal'

'Rick And Morty'

'The Simpsons'

With 27 nominations for 'Succession' for its final season, HBO, which also got nods for 'The White Lotus,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'House of the Dragon,' has reestablished itself as the network to beat. The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcast on September 18 at 8 p.m. ET. If the Hollywood writers' strike continues, the event might be postponed.

