3 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Megastar reveals the real reason to Ram Charan.

Charan recalled asking his father why he still works so hard. He said, 'I was shocked by his answer.' Chiranjeevi told him, 'Ram, I'm not doing this just for films. I want to keep my mind sharp and live a healthy life for all of you, for my grandchildren.' Charan also added that his father is currently busy with three new projects.