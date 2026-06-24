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Chiranjeevi's Fitness Secret at 70 Revealed! Peddi's Ram Charan Shares Dad's Routine
How is Megastar Chiranjeevi still so fit and active at 70? His son, Ram Charan, recently spilled the beans in an interview. Here's what Charan revealed about his father's amazing fitness secret.
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Ram Charan and Upasana at the Republic Summit.
Ram Charan recently attended the Republic Summit 2026 with his wife, Upasana Konidela, after the huge success of his recent film. He opened up about his life, career, and his special bond with his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi. Charan specifically spoke about his dad's discipline and the real reason he's so fit at 70.
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Charan shares his father Chiranjeevi's fitness secret at 70.
Ram Charan recently shared his father Chiranjeevi's fitness secrets. He said, "My father is 70 now. He wakes up at 5:30 AM, has his coffee, and is in the gym by 6 AM. He often calls me to join him. He just loves his workouts, his health, and looking good."
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Megastar reveals the real reason to Ram Charan.
Charan recalled asking his father why he still works so hard. He said, 'I was shocked by his answer.' Chiranjeevi told him, 'Ram, I'm not doing this just for films. I want to keep my mind sharp and live a healthy life for all of you, for my grandchildren.' Charan also added that his father is currently busy with three new projects.
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Charan remembers his childhood days.
Ram Charan also took a trip down memory lane. He remembered, 'Directors and producers visiting our home would always tell me, "One day, you must follow in your father's footsteps." They put this huge responsibility on me as a kid. But I didn't take it too seriously back then.'
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The heat of stardom never reached home.
Ram Charan revealed that his father never let his stardom enter their home. 'My dad spent a lot of time with us. We never discussed films or industry matters at the dining table or in the living room. He kept all that for his office. We never felt the heat of stardom. He raised us very normally,' the Mega Power Star said.
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