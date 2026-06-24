Netflix is developing a series adaptation of Alix E Harrow's best-selling fantasy novel 'The Everlasting.' The time-loop story follows a female knight and a historian. Daphne Ferraro will write and executive produce alongside author Harrow.

A series adaptation of Alix E Harrow's best-selling fantasy novel 'The Everlasting' is officially in development at Netflix. As per Variety, the streamer is moving ahead with the adaptation after winning rights to the novel in a competitive situation. Daphne Ferraro has been brought on board to write the project, who will executive produce alongside author Harrow, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Katy Rozelle, and Lea Cuello, stated Variety.

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About 'The Everlasting'

'The Everlasting' is a time-loop fantasy following a female knight, Sir Una Everlasting, whose legend built a nation, and a not-so-heroic historian sent back through time. "Sir Una Everlasting was Dominion's greatest hero: the orphaned girl who became a knight, who died for queen and country. Her legend lives on in songs and stories, in children's books and recruiting posters -- but her life as it truly happened has been forgotten. Centuries later, Owen Mallory -- failed soldier, struggling scholar -- falls in love with the tale of Una Everlasting. Her story takes him to war, to the archives -- and then into the past itself. Una and Owen are tangled together in time, bound to retell the same story over and over again, no matter what it costs. But that story always ends the same way. If they want to rewrite Una's legend -- if they want to tell a different story -- they'll have to rewrite history itself," stated the official logline, as per the outlet.

Author Alix E Harrow Reacts

Author Alix E Harrow shared the news on her social media handle and expressed much gratitude for the response to her book. View this post on Instagram "This is the first time anybody has been serious enough to want to put it in the paper. I have all of you to thank, really--they wouldn't be this serious if you all weren't so serious about this book. I still can't promise it'll turn into anything (there are like 500 different ways a TV show can die before it gets to the screen), but if it does: I'm so lucky that @daphneferrarowriter read this book. what an unbelievable privilege, to have people turn your art into their art," a part of her post read.

Meanwhile, further details about the series adaptation's cast are yet to be announced. (ANI)