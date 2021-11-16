Here's what Patralekhaa did post her wedding with Rajkummar Rao; pictures inside

Yesterday, November 15, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh in front of their near and dear ones. After dating for around 11 years, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa decided to further their relationship. The newly-married couple shared many pictures on their social media pages.

The wedding was at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh and happened in a traditional ceremony. Rajkummar opted for a traditional cream colour sherwani with white Nehru jacket along with a baby pink dupatta for the wedding. The actor matched his turban with his wife’s red bridal dress.

Patralekhaa looked stunning in her Sabyasachi's Bengali wedding attire. She chose a red lehenga with gold detailing and her dupatta, which embroidered Bengali verse. The dupatta featured the words are in Bangla, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam.” It can be translated as ‘I promise all my love to you’, which could possibly be one of her wedding vows. Some unseen pictures of Patralekhaa also got viral on social media, wherein in one of the images, Patralekhaa is seen holding her pet dogs in her arms. It is said that the special picture was clicked right after she got married.

Many Bollywood celebs wished the couple on the beautiful pictures that they shared on their social media page. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar's reception picture is also going viral where the couple are seen posing with Chandigarh and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Patralekhaa was seen in a beautiful silk cream saree with gold zari with full sleeve golden blouse and Rajkummar donned a dapper black tuxedo for his reception look. Patralekhaa opted for a full sleeve golden blouse with a round neck. Patralekhaa completed her look wearing a heavy choker set that had emerald and peals earrings.