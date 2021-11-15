Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding pictures out: Bride shares beautiful D-Day pictures

Patralekhaa chose a gorgeous red lehenga for her D-day covered in elegant jewellery pieces. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, wore a beige sherwani.

Rajkummar Rao and his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa have finally tied the knot at a private ceremony in New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. After many news and rumours/speculations doing the rounds around their marriage, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have shared their first photos as husband and wife.

The newly married couple looked like a maharaja-maharani coming out of a historical film. For her big day, Patralekhaa chose a beautiful red lehenga covered in classic pieces of jewellery.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao wore a beige sherwani with a red turban perfectly matched with his bride's outfit. Sharing the first photo on his official Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.” Also Read: Patralekhaa's wedding dupatta speaks about her love for Rajkummar Rao; check out these Bengali words