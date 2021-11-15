  • Facebook
    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding pictures out: Bride shares beautiful D-Day pictures

    First Published Nov 15, 2021, 8:44 PM IST
    Patralekhaa chose a gorgeous red lehenga for her D-day covered in elegant jewellery pieces. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, wore a beige sherwani.

    Rajkummar Rao and his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa have finally tied the knot at a private ceremony in New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. After many news and rumours/speculations doing the rounds around their marriage, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have shared their first photos as husband and wife.

    The newly married couple looked like a maharaja-maharani coming out of a historical film. For her big day, Patralekhaa chose a beautiful red lehenga covered in classic pieces of jewellery. 

    On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao wore a beige sherwani with a red turban perfectly matched with his bride's outfit. Sharing the first photo on his official Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”  Also Read: Patralekhaa's wedding dupatta speaks about her love for Rajkummar Rao; check out these Bengali words

    Patralekhaa also shared some pictures and she wrote, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..."

    Patralekhaa's wedding dupatta speaks about her love for Rajkummar Rao; check out these Bengali words

