Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are under investigation in a Rs 60 crore fraud case as reports of an Income Tax raid at the actor’s Mumbai home surfaced. Her lawyer has denied the claims, calling it a routine tax verification unrelated to the probe

Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, are currently facing scrutiny in connection with an alleged Rs 60 crore financial fraud case. Amid the ongoing investigation, reports recently claimed that Income Tax officials had carried out a raid at Shilpa Shetty’s residence in Mumbai. These reports have now been firmly dismissed by her legal team.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer, Prashant Patil, clarified on Thursday that no Income Tax raid had taken place at the actor’s home. He explained that the visit by tax officials was part of a routine verification process and had no connection to any enforcement action or the ongoing Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigation.

Patil further cautioned that any individuals or platforms spreading misleading information by linking the routine tax verification to the fraud case could face legal action. He reiterated that there was no Income Tax raid of any nature conducted at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s residence and urged against unnecessary speculation.

Details About Alleged Raid

The rumours of a raid surfaced shortly after Bengaluru police booked two pubs, including Bastian Garden City, which is co-owned by Shilpa Shetty, for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours. The establishment came under the scanner following a late-night altercation that reportedly took place on Saturday, drawing the attention of local authorities.

Meanwhile, details have also emerged regarding the fraud case involving the celebrity couple. Businessman Deepak Kothari, who serves as a director at Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, has filed a complaint accusing Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra of cheating him in a loan-cum-investment transaction amounting to Rs 60 crore. Acting on the complaint, Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing registered a First Information Report against the couple earlier this week.

Kothari’s legal representative stated that the EOW found sufficient material evidence during its preliminary inquiry to proceed with the case. Initially, the FIR was registered under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to criminal breach of trust. Following further investigation, Section 420, related to cheating and dishonest inducement, was added. Officials confirmed that the case was registered under the IPC since the alleged offence predates the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Statements from both Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty have already been recorded by the investigating agency.

Raj Kundra has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and motivated. In a social media post, he stated that the matter was being unfairly given a criminal angle without legal merit. He also informed that a petition seeking to quash the FIR has been filed before the High Court and is currently pending. Kundra maintained that he has fully cooperated with the investigation and expressed confidence in the judicial process, while urging the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice.

Shilpa Shetty, too, issued a statement distancing herself from the allegations. According to ANI, she clarified that her association with the concerned company was strictly in a non-executive role and that she had no involvement in its operations, finances, decision-making, or signing authority. She added that her engagement was limited to endorsing products for a home shopping channel in a professional capacity, for which some payments are still pending.

Expressing distress over the continued linking of her name to the case, Shilpa stated that the allegations were unjustified and deeply upsetting. She said that the repeated attempts to associate her with the matter not only misrepresented facts but also unfairly harmed her dignity, integrity, and public reputation.