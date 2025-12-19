- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues its dream box office run in week three, crossing Rs 460 crore in India. Led by Ranveer Singh, the espionage thriller faces new competition and political controversy
Box Office Dominance Despite New Competition
Dhurandhar has cemented its blockbuster status by collecting around Rs 460.25 crore in India within two weeks. Even with a slight dip on Day 14 at Rs 23 crore, the film remains one of the year’s biggest earners as it enters its third week.
Strong Cast, Comparisons, and Market Performance
Directed by Aditya Dhar after Uri, the film features a powerful ensemble including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt. While it performs strongly in India and overseas, it trails Chhaava’s lifetime figures and has seen a weaker response in the Gulf.
Piracy and Political Controversy Add Buzz
Despite a ban in Pakistan, Dhurandhar has reportedly become one of the most pirated films there, triggering political reactions. The controversy, coupled with positive word-of-mouth, keeps the film in focus amid competition from Avatar: Fire And Ash.
