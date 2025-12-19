Image Credit : Facebook

Dileep plays the protagonist in the film, which combines humour with an action-packed storyline. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan also appear. Mohanlal appears in a prolonged cameo, which received significant attention during the film's advertising.

Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley play supporting parts in the film, which Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy produced under the brands Sree Gokulam Movies and Gokulam Productions.

Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef wrote the script, with further help from the director. Shaan Rahman composed the music, and Gopi Sundar contributed the background score. Armo handles cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham edits.