The opening day box office receipts for Dileep's Bha Bha Ba were a healthy 6.75 crore rupees. With Mohanlal's appearance and the film's divisive reviews, the weekend box office results are sure to be intriguing.
Malayalam actor Dileep's Bha Bha Ba, hailed as his best return film, debuted to a strong audience on its first day in theatres. The picture opened in cinemas on December 18 to high anticipation. The release comes only days after his acquittal in the 2017 Malayalam actor assault case, in which he was accused of masterminding the incident.
According to monitoring tool Sacnilk, Bha Bha Ba earned Rs 6.75 crore nett (gross less taxes) on its first day in cinemas. Given the actor's star power, this is seen as an excellent opening, despite mixed reviews and audience reactions.
Dileep plays the protagonist in the film, which combines humour with an action-packed storyline. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan also appear. Mohanlal appears in a prolonged cameo, which received significant attention during the film's advertising.
Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley play supporting parts in the film, which Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy produced under the brands Sree Gokulam Movies and Gokulam Productions.
Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef wrote the script, with further help from the director. Shaan Rahman composed the music, and Gopi Sundar contributed the background score. Armo handles cinematography, while Ranjan Abraham edits.
The film's staff consists of production designer Nimesh M. Thanoor, stunt coordinators Kalai Kingson and Supreme Sundar, makeup artist Ronex Xavier, and choreographer Sandy, who also participates in the cast. The lyrics were written by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, Vinayak Sasikumar, and Manu Manjith.
Sync Cinema handles sound design, and Ajith A. George contributes to the sound mix. Ident Labs manages the visual effects, and Remesh C.P. does the colour grading at Colour Planet Studios.
Dream Big Films distributes in India, while Phars Film handles overseas regions. Fill In The Blanks provides subtitles, while Yellowtooths supplies publicity materials. As Bha Bha Ba begins its second day, industry analysts will be looking to see whether the initial collection translates into sustained footfall in Kerala and other key locations. The next several days will determine the film's box office trajectory.
