Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati idol home; see pics

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra brought home the Ganpati idol ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Despite being injured, Shilpa Shetty welcomes Lord Ganesha in all her spirits.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Once more, it's that time of year when everyone gets ready to welcome Ganapati home. The atmosphere is festive, and everyone is anticipating the celebrations. Like every year, even the stars of Bollywood participate actively in bringing Lord Ganesha home and in the festival celebrations.



Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty carried the Ganpati idol home today. Raj was seen in Lalbagh when he travelled there to carry the statue of Lord Ganesha home.

Despite suffering from injuries, Shilpa was present to greet Lord Ganesha with all her might. The actress smiled and waved to the photographers.

Raj Kundra is seen in the images sporting a face shield over his exposed face while donning a white sweatshirt. The businessman is holding Lord Ganesha's statue while surrounded by his crew.



Shilpa Shetty is seen approaching Lord Ganesha in her house while on crutches after Raj later carried the statue home. Shilpa is dressed in black jeans and a long white top.



Shilpa Shetty recently suffered an injury while filming the police thriller Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty. She recently attended an event in a wheelchair despite her injuries.



For the uninitiated, Shilpa Shetty will soon be featured in Rohit Shetty's first police web series, Indian Police Force. She will be on screen alongside Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra. She recently uploaded a set video that showed Sidharth and her in action as Rohit Shetty was filming them. Also Read: Ranveer Singh Nude photo row: Police records actor’s statement

