- Avatar: Fire and Ash REVIEW: James Cameron’s film Praised for Visuals, criticised for plot; Read Mixed Reactions
"James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has made its long-awaited return to cinemas, and based on early Twitter comments, fans are split over the picture.
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Twitter Reviews
Following the film's early showing, many viewers rushed to social media to share their candid reactions, leaving fans and reviewers buzzing. While some have praised the film as a "visually stunning, emotionally charged cinematic spectacle," others have critiqued it for "repetition, predictability, and 3-hour runtime." Early responses overwhelmingly concur that "Cameron's technical mastery remains unmatched."
One social media user tweeted, “Spectacular! It delivers for every character. It has some of the best action in James Cameron's career. It's beautiful in heart, sight, & sound. It's huge, rich, & sweeping. It is the most movie in one movie I've ever experienced.”
even if it's a slight step down from its predecessor, avatar: fire and ash is nothing short of incredible. the angriest, darkest, and most emotionally charged entry in the series so far. stephen lang's quaritch is an absolutely legendary villain. never doubt big jim cameron. pic.twitter.com/NLakevVfj7
— luca (@lucam8a) December 2, 2025
Another went gaga over the film's emotional depth, saying, “AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH, much like the first two movies, is a visually spectacular experience, but also the most emotional entry so far, building on the world and the characters in fascinating ways. I loved it.”
#AvatarFireAndAsh is another staggering spectacle of Oscar-worthy visual effects with the grandest scope yet. But many of its plot points and action sequences feel noticeably reductive of the previous film. Chaplin is a wickedly delicious villain, while Saldaña owns every moment. pic.twitter.com/YqvwMQa20T
— Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) December 16, 2025
One tweet says it is “a glorious war film,” adding, “Cameron tests fate vs faith on the biggest & most emotional scale possible. This really is every ‘pro’ of every film so far - feeling like the 3rd act of the franchise. Technically (obviously) magnificent. Just a generational blockbuster.”
Others talked about the film’s darker and sad tone, saying, “This chapter feels darker, more volatile, and more personal. Moving melodrama. Biblical sacrifices. Explosive ambushes. Oh, there's also two bloodlusty villains.”While acknowledging the visual spectacle, many felt the narrative felt repetitive and familiar, while they criticised the film's long runtime.
One early viewer wrote, “Saw an early screening of #AvatarFireAndAsh last night. Had a good time with it. The visuals are still amazing and all the action scenes are top notch. It does feel like they're doing a lot of the same stuff from the last movie and it's a bit too long. Overall it's a good watch.”
💫 #AvatarFireAndAsh Review✨
Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up in the emotional aftermath of The Way of Water, grounding its epic scale in grief, guilt, and a fractured family. James Cameron shifts focus from pure discovery to consequence, making this chapter feel darker, more… pic.twitter.com/t9eMapSrCU
— 🌹बेपरवाह🌹 (@iamraaaaaj) December 18, 2025
Another expressed similar concerns saying, “#AvatarFireAndAsh PEAK CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE. MINDBLOWING storytelling and visuals, BEST movie in the Avatar franchise. Only downside: some scenes are repetitive and slightly predictable.”Criticism was sharp around the film’s length and narrative, with one saying, “#AvatarFireAndAsh is, as expected, a visual spectacle and a masterclass display of the latest VFX tech. But, it does feel like much of the same. Narratively VERY dense and often tedious. I fear Big Jim’s big franchise has overstayed its welcome for me.”
Another fan bluntly said, “Avatar: Fire and Ash has some fun action set pieces but boy if it isn’t mostly a repetitive bore. Virtually identical to The Way of Water and feels pointless… These movies also never need to be three hours long.”“#AvatarFireAndAsh finally brings the franchise's long-standing narrative weaknesses to the surface,” read one post.
Avatar: Fire and Ash has some fun action set pieces but boy if it isn’t mostly a repetitive bore. Virtually identical to The Way of Water and feels pointless. Liked the legacy Oona Chaplin brought but a pretty generic villain. These movies also never need to be three hours long. pic.twitter.com/DOIh25gIDC
— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) December 2, 2025
“It’s still an entertaining show, but this time the 3-hour runtime truly weighs on it, and the ending feels far from resolute,” said another.Fans swoon over Avatar villains. Villains, however, appear to be one of the film’s strongest talking points. Oona Chaplin’s character Varang drew particular praise. “By the way #Varang is easily one of the most compelling villains in the saga,” one tweet read.
“Every look, every move screams no remorse. Cold, driven, unforgettable. Made Quaritch look like a puppy.”
Another viewer noted, “Chaplin is a wickedly delicious villain, while Saldaña owns every moment,” though adding that several plot points felt “reductive of the previous film.”‘
Saw an early screening of #AvatarFireAndAsh last night. Had a good time with it. The visuals are still amazing and all the action scenes are top notch. It does feel like they're doing a lot of the same stuff from the last movie and it's a bit too long. Overall it's a good watch. pic.twitter.com/Cj99ZNf53T
— Jake Peffer (@jakepefferx) December 17, 2025
AVATAR FIRE AND ASH is a decent sequel to Way of Water, while it has an immersive 3D and the visual effects are gorgeous, the story didn’t quite land and felt repetitive and with some flaws, but it kinda compensate it with the strong immersive experience#AvatarFireAndAshpic.twitter.com/cYkCwrK7Fi
— alex 👽 (@alexkokz) December 18, 2025
#AvatarFireAndAsh finally brings the franchise's long-standing narrative weaknesses to the surface. Flaws concealed behind it amazing visual spectacle.
It’s still an entertaining show, but this time the 3-hour runtime truly weighs on it, and the ending feels far from resolute pic.twitter.com/qiDogxks8Y
— Siul Oczoro 🎟🎧🎬💿📘 (@SiulOczoro989) December 18, 2025
Avatar: Fire and Ash’s box office predictions.
Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to dominate the Indian and global box office. While the film is likely to have a Rs 30 crore debut in India, its international opening weekend is estimated at USD 340-380 million.
While this would fall short of the record set by 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in 2022, it would still be one of the year's most excellent openers.
