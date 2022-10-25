Here's how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look

Fans were thrilled by the images that Aishwarya Rajinikanth posted, where they can see their superstar Rajinikanth celebrating Diwali. Best wishes for the family on this memorable occasion are abundant in the comment section.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth posted images of her Diwali festivities with her family on social media. Her most recent social media post included her children Yatra and Linga Raja and Rajinikanth, the actor who is the father of Aishwarya.

In the photos, Rajinikanth could enjoy the occasion while attentively observing Aishwaryaa apply turmeric on her children's feet. In the other image, she was fully attired in traditional garb and was lighting crackers. Along with the photos, Aishwarya wrote, “Love and Light from ours to yours" with the hashtag ‘happy deepavali’. Take a look at the post below.

The photos shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were enough to leave fans excited. The comment section is filled with best wishes for the family on the special occasion. One of the users wrote, “Love the pictures. Happy Diwali”. Another user wrote, “Seeing a Mass superstar being a grandfather is very cute to see”. A third user wrote, “Just wow”.

Earlier, a number of videos of Rajinikanth thanking his followers appeared online. On Diwali, October 24, the celebrity engaged with admirers in front of his Poes Garden, Chennai, home. This enhanced the significance of his admirers' Diwali. He showed up at the front gate of his house, waved, and offered admirers flying kisses.

Fans were ecstatic and shared images of their joy online. Regarding his career, Rajinikanth is thrilled with his newest movie, Jailer. The action comedy, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, stars Rajinikanth, a celebrity.

In crucial parts in the movie Jailer are Kannada actors Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. The technical group consists of composer Anirudh Ravichander, editor R Nirmal, and cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan.

The actor began filming for the movie a few months ago. He was spotted arriving at the Jailer filming location in Cuddalore a few weeks ago. While on his way to the sets, he lowered his car’s windowpanes and greeted his fans with folded hands. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the shooting location and his caravan to catch a glimpse of Rajinikanth.



