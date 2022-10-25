Ram Setu Twitter review: Can Akshay Kumar be 4th time lucky? Read the tweets to find out

Akshay Kumar has once again returned to the screens with this fourth theatrical release this year as ‘Ram Setu’, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles, hit the cinema halls on Tuesday. After having three consecutive flops at the box office, can Akshay finally break his jinx? Find out the film’s review here.

After ‘Bachchan Paandey’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Akshay Kumar has once again returned to the screens with his latest theatrical release, ‘Ram Setu’, which hit the theatres on Tuesday. The film has opened to favourable reviews from the audience with many also dubbing him as the Hindi film industry’s Indiana Jones.

The action-adventure film starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, has been called a ‘perfect Diwali gift' by Akshay’s fans. Looks like, ‘Ram Setu’ helmed by Abhishek Sharma, might finally be the film that will end Akshay Kumar’s dry spell at the box office.

ALSO READ: Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience

This year, Akshay Kumar has had a total of five releases including ‘Bachchan Paandey’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Cuttputli’, and now ‘Ram Setu’. While ‘Cutputtli’ was released on the OTT platform, the rest of the four films have had a theatrical release. Of these, three films tanked miserably at the box office. Now, with the release of ‘Ram Setu’, Akshay has banked all his hopes for box office numbers with this movie. And going by the initial reviews of the film that have made their way to Twitter, it seems that Akshay might actually get fourth time lucky.

One of the many users who took to Twitter to write about Ram Setu’s review, said, "Watched #RamSetu FDFS in Melbourne #RamSetuReview: 4/5. Movie is adventure puzzle hunt to prove existence of Ram and Ram Setu. What comes across will emotionally shock us. #AkshayKumar is in Indiana Jones avatar full of energy.#Satyaraj is superb.Superhit Loading."

Another Twitterati shared a similar review of ‘Ram Setu’, saying that the film is the “best Diwali gift”, adding that it will not “disappoint” for sure. “One word Review #RamSetu AN ADVENTUROUS RELIGIOUS RIDE 4/5 stars Best DIWALI Gift for Movie Lover after Long Time Superb Visual Effect and VFX #AkshayKumar still the Show Direction was Mind-Blowing, Supporting Actor Guy was Hilarious. Hold your Breath you will not Disappoint 4 Sure," wrote the user.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH)

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ has clashed at the box office with the Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Thank God’, which was also released on Tuesday. Similar to the action-adventure, ‘Thank God’ which is a light-hearted comedy-drama, has also been receiving positive reviews. It will be interesting to see how the films have performed at the box office, once the final figures from the day are out.

Meanwhile, take a look at some of the Ram Setu Twitter reviews here: