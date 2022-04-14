Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Deepika Padukone reacted to ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage post

    Deepika Padukone expressed love for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in response to a tweet announcing the couple's marriage confirmation.
     

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 9:25 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone has finally reacted to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding news. Rumours about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding have circulated for several weeks. However, it wasn't until Ayan Mukerji shared a video of the soon-to-wed pair from their next film, Brahmastra, to congratulate them that viewers were persuaded the wedding was taking place.

    Hours after the video was shared on social media by Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika reacted to it. She had previously dated Ranbir liked the posts shared by Ayan and Karan. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    While Deepika is yet to make a public statement about the wedding, it appears that the actress is wishing the couple well. Alia and Ranbir have been dating for almost 4.5 years and are now set to tie the knot today, April 14. Yes, Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, have confirmed the wedding date and place.

    While Deepika is yet to make a public comment about the wedding, it seems like the actress is sending her love to the couple.

Other celebs who liked the video were Malaika Arora, Suhana Khan, Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, and Ananya Panday.

    Other celebs who liked the video were Malaika Arora, Suhana Khan, Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, and Ananya Panday.

    Meanwhile, the wedding celebrations began on Wednesday. The Mehendi ceremony took place at Ranbir's Pali Hill house Vastu, which also served as the wedding venue. Several Kapoor and Bhatt families were spotted arriving for the wedding. Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Pooja Bhatt. A sangeet ceremony was allegedly held in the evening, with Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda attending.

