Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Pooja Bhatt flaunts her flower Mehendi design; see pics

At Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first pre-wedding celebration, Pooja Bhatt shows her Mehendi design.

Celebrations and pre-wedding festivities for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage have begun in full swing at the couple’s Bandra apartment in Mumbai. Their family members and close friends started to arrive at their Pali Hill building ‘Vastu’ on Wednesday afternoon, making the commencement of their much-awaited wedding. Amidst those who arrived at Vastu was Alia Bhatt’s elder sister Pooja Bhatt who came along with their father Mahesh Bhatt.

When Pooja Bhatt arrived at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Vastu' apartment on Wednesday, she was clicked by the photographers who have camped outside to capture every possible detail and guests.

Pooja Bhatt waved gleefully to the paparazzi, also flashing a sweet file to them who have eagerly been waiting to capture the best moments and shots. When Pooja waved at them, she also flaunted her Mehendi.

Pooja Bhatt has already donned her hands with a simple yet beautiful Mehendi. She opted for a simple flower design on her palm that matched perfectly with her big chunky lotus pendant necklace that she wore.

Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt are half-sisters; Pooja is the eldest child of Mahesh Bhatt from his first wife Kiran Bhatt, with whom he also has a son, Rahul Bhatt. Alia and Shaheen Bhatt are Mahesh’s daughters with his second wife, Soni Razdan.