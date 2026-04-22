Advanced liver disease caused by hepatitis B or C is nevertheless widespread in daily practice. This is tough because many of these issues may have been caught earlier. The techniques to prevent or cure these illnesses are old, but they're not usually employed.

In day-to-day practice, it’s still quite common to see patients with advanced liver disease linked to hepatitis B or C. What makes it difficult is that, in many of these cases, things could have been picked up much earlier. The tools to prevent or treat these infections have been around for some time, but they’re not always used in time.

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1. These infections stay quiet for a long time

Most people don’t notice anything in the early stages. The infection can be present for years, slowly affecting the liver without causing clear symptoms.

2. The ways they spread are often underestimated

Hepatitis B can spread through blood and body fluids, and we do see it being passed from mother to baby at birth. Hepatitis C is usually picked up through blood exposure—earlier transfusions, injections that weren’t safe, or procedures where proper care may not have been taken.

3. Diagnosis often happens late

Because there are no early warning signs, many people are diagnosed incidentally. By the time they come in with symptoms, the liver has often already been under strain for quite some time.

4. Damage builds up gradually

If it stays untreated for years, the liver can slowly start to scar. In some people, that damage can progress to liver failure or, over time, even cancer. This progression is slow, which is why it often goes unnoticed.

5. Vaccination can prevent hepatitis B

A reliable vaccine is available, but adult awareness and coverage still need improvement. Many people don’t realise they are unprotected.

6. Hepatitis C can now be treated effectively

Current treatments are much simpler than they used to be, and in many cases, the infection can be cleared completely if identified in time.

7. Early testing makes a real difference

A basic blood test is often enough to pick these up early. If they’re found at that stage, regular follow-up and treatment can go a long way in avoiding more serious problems later on.

8. Prevention still comes down to basics

Safe medical practices, screened blood, vaccination, and awareness about risk factors all help reduce spread. These are straightforward steps, but they need to be followed consistently.

The real gap is in awareness and timing

From a clinical perspective, these are conditions where outcomes can be changed quite significantly. But that depends on when we intervene. Too often, the diagnosis comes late, when options become more limited.

That’s why, even today, these infections continue to cause avoidable illness.

By Dr. Akash Chaudhary, Clinical Director and Sr. Consultant Medical Gastroenterology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad