Hepatitis: What type of liver infection is this? Types, symptoms, causes and more

Viral Hepatitis, an infection of the liver caused by several Hepatitis Viruses (A, B, C, D, and E), is a major public health concern worldwide, notably in India, which has the second-highest incidence of hepatitis B and C. These infections can cause chronic liver disorders, cirrhosis, and liver cancer, putting a significant strain on the healthcare system.

Hepatitis is inflammation and liver damage caused by various causes. This inflammation can be short-lived (Acute) or last for a long time (Chronic). Hepatitis can have multiple effects on the functioning of the body and can sometimes be life-threatening. The symptoms of hepatitis can range from being asymptomatic in mild cases to various symptoms in more severe cases, such as

Fatigue/Malaise

Reduced appetite

Nausea/ vomiting

Jaundice- yellow-coloured eyes/skin

Dark coloured urine

Pain/discomfort in the upper tummy

Fever/Feverish feeling

Itching

Joint/Muscle pains

Swelling of legs/tummy in severe cases

Causes of hepatitis include

Infections: Viral infections such as hepatitis A and E cause acute hepatitis, whereas Hepatitis B and C cause chronic infections. Other viral infections, such as dengue, Herpes simplex etc, also can cause hepatitis

Toxins: Such as chemicals, certain drugs, non-prescription medications, herbs and supplements

Alcohol: Excessive and prolonged alcohol consumption

Autoimmune: Where one's own immune system attacks the liver

Hereditary diseases: Wilsons disease, hemochromatosis

Ischemia: Blood loss to the liver

Metabolic Dysfunction: Diabetes, obesity, dyslipidemia, insulin resistance etc, which leads to fatty liver

Diagnosis of hepatitis: It is usually diagnosed based on blood tests, and imaging studies and occasionally, liver biopsy may be needed

Treatment Options

Some forms of acute hepatitis, like viral hepatitis, are self-limiting and require only supportive care. The main cornerstone of treatment is treating the cause. Removing the causative factors, such as toxins and alcohol, reducing fat from the diet, etc., can greatly improve hepatitis. Chronic viral hepatitis B and C can be treated with antivirals. Other types of hepatitis, like autoimmune, Wilson's disease, etc., will require lifelong treatment.

- Dr. Anurag Shetty, Medical Gastroenterology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore

Latest Videos