    Hepatitis: What type of liver infection is this? Types, symptoms, causes and more

    Viral Hepatitis, an infection of the liver caused by several Hepatitis Viruses (A, B, C, D, and E), is a major public health concern worldwide, notably in India, which has the second-highest incidence of hepatitis B and C. These infections can cause chronic liver disorders, cirrhosis, and liver cancer, putting a significant strain on the healthcare system.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Hepatitis is inflammation and liver damage caused by various causes. This inflammation can be short-lived (Acute) or last for a long time (Chronic). Hepatitis can have multiple effects on the functioning of the body and can sometimes be life-threatening. The symptoms of hepatitis can range from being asymptomatic in mild cases to various symptoms in more severe cases, such as

    • Fatigue/Malaise
    • Reduced appetite
    • Nausea/ vomiting
    • Jaundice- yellow-coloured eyes/skin
    • Dark coloured urine
    • Pain/discomfort in the upper tummy
    • Fever/Feverish feeling
    • Itching
    • Joint/Muscle pains
    • Swelling of legs/tummy in severe cases

    Causes of hepatitis include
    Infections:     Viral infections such as hepatitis A and E cause acute hepatitis, whereas Hepatitis B and C cause chronic infections. Other viral infections, such as dengue, Herpes simplex etc, also can cause hepatitis

    Toxins: Such as chemicals, certain drugs, non-prescription medications, herbs and supplements
    Alcohol: Excessive and prolonged alcohol consumption
    Autoimmune: Where one's own immune system attacks the liver
    Hereditary diseases: Wilsons disease, hemochromatosis
    Ischemia: Blood loss to the liver
    Metabolic Dysfunction: Diabetes, obesity, dyslipidemia, insulin resistance etc, which leads to fatty liver
    Diagnosis of hepatitis: It is usually diagnosed based on blood tests, and imaging studies and occasionally, liver biopsy may be needed

    Treatment Options
    Some forms of acute hepatitis, like viral hepatitis, are self-limiting and require only supportive care. The main cornerstone of treatment is treating the cause. Removing the causative factors, such as toxins and alcohol, reducing fat from the diet, etc., can greatly improve hepatitis. Chronic viral hepatitis B and C can be treated with antivirals. Other types of hepatitis, like autoimmune, Wilson's disease, etc., will require lifelong treatment.

    -          Dr. Anurag Shetty, Medical Gastroenterology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore

