Who Is Kevin Kunta? All About Ram Charan’s New Bodyguard and His Salary Details
Kevin Kunta, Ram Charan’s new bodyguard, has gone viral during Peddi promotions due to his striking physique and reports of a high salary, sparking curiosity about his background and role.
Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ Set for Global Release
Global Star Ram Charan’s upcoming film ‘Peddi’, directed by Buchi Babu, is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 4. The actor is currently busy promoting the film across major cities like Mumbai, Bhopal, and Bengaluru. His new look during promotions has already become a trending topic on social media platforms.
New Bodyguard Kevin Kunta Goes Viral
During the promotional events, Ram Charan has been accompanied by his new bodyguard, Kevin Kunta. His strong physique and six-pack appearance have caught public attention, making him look like a Hollywood-style action figure. Videos featuring Kevin at events have gone viral online, sometimes gaining more traction than the film’s own promotional content.
Reports on High Salary Claims
Industry chatter suggests that Kevin Kunta is a highly paid international-level security professional. Reports claim he earns around ₹2 lakh per day, which totals nearly ₹60 lakh per month. However, these figures are based on unverified sources and have not been officially confirmed by Ram Charan’s team or representatives.
Online Buzz Around Celebrity Security
Kevin’s constant presence during Ram Charan’s nationwide promotions has sparked curiosity among fans. The discussion around celebrity security spending in Indian cinema has intensified, with many comparing it to global standards. While his popularity continues to grow online, official confirmation regarding his role and earnings is still awaited.
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