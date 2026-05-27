Manish Malhotra threw a star-studded birthday bash for Karan Johar. The guest list included Bollywood A-listers like Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, making for a grand affair.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra played the perfect host as he threw an intimate yet glittering birthday bash for his longtime friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. Even though the designer maintained a close-knit nature of the celebration, the evening turned into a star-studded affair with some of Bollywood's biggest names in attendance, including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among several others from the film fraternity.

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Manish took to his Instagram stories and shared pictures from the birthday party, where he posed with his celebrity guests. In the first picture itself, Manish Malhotra posed with birthday boy Karan Johar, who appeared dapper in a black ensemble. He followed up with a group selfie with Karan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol, with a teasing caption that read, "From kuch kuch Hota hai to now." Star siblings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also graced the birthday. Kareena was accompanied by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The newest parents in the town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also joined Manish Malhotra for the party. Among others were Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Zoya Akhtar.

Manish Malhotra's Tribute to 30-Year Friendship

Earlier on Tuesday, Manish Malhotra has penned a heartfelt note for his longtime friend and collaborator Karan Johar, sharing a never-before-seen glimpse of the entire process that went behind Karan Johar's debut Met Gala appearance. Reflecting on working together for 30 years now, Manish wrote, "This video is about the Showstopper Appearance of Karan's at TheMetGala 2026 but it's also shows our friendship and also our comfort of working together for 30 years... many super hit films, many meals and travel together and discussions of films and life and all the most important red carpet appearances... candid, honest to each other is what we have been." https://www.instagram.com/p/DYwRu7NICRa/

Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Sonam Kapoor also shared heartfelt wishes for him on social media. (ANI)