Director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' truly created a storm at the box office. After its full run in cinemas, the movie was streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. Now, there is a fresh update: the movie is all set for its TV release. Mark your calendars—'Dhurandhar' will have its world television premiere on May 30. You can watch it at 7 PM on Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex. Aditya Dhar shared his happiness about the TV release, saying, “We are truly overwhelmed by the love shown by every viewer of Dhurandhar and the incredible response the franchise is receiving.”