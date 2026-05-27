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Dhurandhar Set for TV Debut After Massive Rs 1428 Cr Box Office Success; Details Inside
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, a blockbuster spy thriller by Aditya Dhar, is set for its world TV premiere after a record-breaking theatrical and OTT run, with fans eagerly awaiting its small-screen debut.
Dhurandhar TV Premiere Details
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, literally created history at the box office. It became one of the highest-grossing films ever, and audiences loved it from day one. After smashing records in theatres and performing strongly on digital platforms, the action thriller is finally ready for its small-screen debut. The details of when and where you can watch it are out, and as you can imagine, fans are super excited.
Which TV channel and when will 'Dhurandhar' be released?
Director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' truly created a storm at the box office. After its full run in cinemas, the movie was streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. Now, there is a fresh update: the movie is all set for its TV release. Mark your calendars—'Dhurandhar' will have its world television premiere on May 30. You can watch it at 7 PM on Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex. Aditya Dhar shared his happiness about the TV release, saying, “We are truly overwhelmed by the love shown by every viewer of Dhurandhar and the incredible response the franchise is receiving.”
When was the film 'Dhurandhar' released?
Just to remind you, Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. It is a spy action thriller written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The cast is packed with stars, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.
Storyline
The story revolves around a high-stakes secret anti-terrorism mission. It follows an undercover Indian agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal gangs and Pakistan's political circles to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The film made a strong impact at the box office from its very first day, earning a massive ₹1,428 crore. The sequel, which released on March 19, 2026, performed even better, earning ₹1,850.61 crore. The total budget for both films was ₹255 crore.
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