Bobby Deol has claimed that he initially told his wife Tanya about Prakash Jha's Aashram series after hearing the narrative and seeing the personal sequences.

Bobby Deol has claimed that he initially told his wife Tanya about Prakash Jha's Aashram series after hearing the narrative and seeing the personal sequences.

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Bobby Deol's current return has been fuelled in large part by director Prakash Jha's Aashram series. He claimed that he first discussed the show's personal moments alone with his wife, Tanya Deol, an interior and fashion designer.

Bobby Deol on Intimate Scenes

In a recent interview on Shekhar Tonite, presented by actor Shekhar Suman, Bobby revealed that after hearing the Ashram narrative, he spoke with his wife first to tell her about the show's personal sequences before telling anyone else.

The actor stated that he did not notify his father, mother, or brother about the endeavour. The Aashram actor stated that his wife needed to know first, and that he would have been in trouble if she had found out later.

Bobby said, "First of all, when I heard the story I didn't tell my father, my mother, or even my brother. I only told one person – my wife. I had to tell her; otherwise, if she found out later, I would've been in trouble. Whatever I am today is because of my wife. When I was going through a bad phase, she handled the entire house. I think she is my backbone."

Bobby became tearful on the same show as he remembered his late father, Dharmendra. During the conversation, Shekhar compared a father figure to a massive tree beneath whose shade a whole family feels safe.

Bobby reacted by commenting on Shekhar's personal tragedy, stating that such anguish never truly leaves a person.

"You have lost someone extremely significant in your life, and I understand the sadness you must have felt. "I don't think you can ever truly get over it," he stated, alluding to the death of Shekhar's eldest son at a young age.

Bobby's next film, Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will be released in theatres on June 5, 2026.