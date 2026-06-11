Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo starrer Heer Sara is a sweet little film navigating through coming of age, female friendships, parenthood, and combating life challenges by taking a thrilling ride on a motorcycle. Keep scrolling to read the full review.

Imagine you are a woman in your early twenties and is constantly haunted by the memories of your parent who is not there for you or with you anymore. On the other hand, you are a young woman who is often shamed for her plus size, struggling to stay in love, and still falls flat on her face. Now, think what would happen if these two worlds were to collide? A fresh tale of friendship, life, subtle feminism, and coming back to yourself is what happens.

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Heer Sara Storyline

Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, Heer Sara is a sweet little film, offering a fresh take on life when two poles apart women come together. Heer (played by Maanvi Gagroo) is constantly facing body image issues. She craves for stable love but there's someone in her life (let's keep up with the secret) who often pulls her down. One day, she discovers a huge deal about her special someone and her world collides. To take charge of the situation she has to go to Pondicherry.

Sara (played by Patralekhaa) is a bindaas girl who loves to ride her mother's motorcycle played by Shweta Salve. She is often haunted by her memories and there's a twist to her situation. Her relationship with her father is a mix of tantrums and love. But she too, must go on a journey to Pondicherry to discover more about herself. Somehow these two women meet under funny circumstances and what happens next is a - fresh slice of life.

Heer Sara Direction

The direction of the movie is crisp, clean and to the point. The movie is a bit slow-paced but will not bore you. The directorial point of view is very human-like capturing real emotions, movements and story well.

Heer Sara Performances

Patralekhaa is very convincing as Sara. She carries a silent demeanor, and it makes up for her storyline. Maanvi, on the other hand, is chirpy, happy, and knows how to fight a situation with her easy nature. Shweta performs her role as a mother well. Arif Zakaria brings realism to his role as a father. Nishank Verma, too, delivers a notable performance.

Heer Sara Rating

Stars: 3/5

Heer Sara Final Verdict

Heer Sara is a beautiful film on a road trip drama, unfolding surprising elements of life. The film is life-like, relatable, and warm. We recommend watching this movie for an easy, breezy take on cinema, life, and learning.