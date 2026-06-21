Actress Mallika Sukumaran has spoken out about the resignations from the AMMA governing body. She said senior actors need to stop being silent and step in to solve the organisation's problems.

A huge storm has hit the actors' association AMMA, and it's not even been a full year since the new team took charge. A major fight broke out during the General Body meeting over the presentation of accounts, and now, Shweta Menon and others from the governing committee have resigned. This was followed by a lot of drama after a long argument.

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Reacting to this, actress Mallika Sukumaran said that others on the committee should have resigned instead of Shweta. "AMMA has not become an organisation where women can't survive. Women should behave like women. Then they will survive," Mallika said. She also insisted that senior actors must intervene and that their silence is pointless.

Here's what Mallika Sukumaran said:

"I'm only just finding out that Shweta Menon has resigned. Son, a lot of sorting will have to be done. It's true that the annual accounts couldn't be passed. Shweta feels bad about that. With so many allegations flying around, Shweta must have felt, 'Why am I being blamed for mistakes I didn't even make?' The other women in the organisation are the ones who made mistakes. They should have been the ones to resign instead of Shweta, saying, 'We made a mistake, please forgive us.' But they didn't. Instead, Shweta did.

AMMA has not become an organisation where women can't survive. Women should behave like women. Then they will survive. There must be people who allowed this to happen, both in front of and behind the screen. The discrepancy in the accounts is what made Shweta uneasy. Isn't the General Secretary and the Treasurer responsible for the accounts? That's the truth. The Secretary and Treasurer are the ones who should resign when the accounts are not right. But they kept quiet, so Shweta must have felt she shouldn't cling to her post.

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The governing committee has made a lot of mistakes. It starts with me, someone who doesn't even look in this direction. Kukku Parameswaran called me a 'loose talker'. On what basis did Kukku say that? Without seeing or hearing things, people are making comments and now there's no harmony between anyone. I don't care what they say. I'm past the age to get all worked up.

We need people in the governing committee who study issues, are knowledgeable, and can speak about the film world with authority and in good language. There are very few women in that category. You could almost say there are none. The senior actors must intervene in this matter. There's no point in them staying silent. If the organisation is to survive, it needs to be led well. And women who are hostile towards good leaders should not be allowed anywhere near the place."

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