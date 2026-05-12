The trailer of 'Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry' starring Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo is out. The slice-of-life film is a road-trip drama about two women on a journey of healing, friendship, and self-discovery to Pondicherry.

The trailer of actors Patralekhaa and Maavi Gagroo starrer slice-of-life film 'Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry' has been unveiled, offering a heartfelt glimpse into an emotional journey of healing, friendship, and self-discovery. Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, the film is an uplifting road-trip drama that explores identity, female friendships, and the societal expectations imposed on women, while celebrating the courage to break free and rediscover oneself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Music India (@sonymusicindia)

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A Journey of Friendship and Self-Discovery

The trailer introduces audiences to Heer (Maanvi Gagroo) and Sara (Patralekhaa), two women standing at different personal crossroads. Bound by a shared need to escape the weight of societal expectations and past baggage, they embark on a transformative trek to Pondicherry.

The Leading Women on Their Roles

Patralekhaa steps into a refreshingly uncharted space, essaying a never-before-seen character of a fearless bike rider and travel enthusiast who dreams of building a women-led travel startup, redefining freedom, ambition, and adventure on her own terms.

While talking about playing Heer, Maanvi Gagroo says, "When I first read the script, it felt like an easy, lighthearted read with dialogues that were funny yet deeply moving. What drew me in was how simple yet emotionally stirring the story felt. Heer is someone who may not overthink, but she knows what serves her and what doesn't. She's confident, comfortable in her own skin, and that's what I love most about her," as per a press release.

Production and Release Details

It is backed by Sony Music India and produced by Maghaa Creations (Dinesh Soni), Next Level Productions (Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma). Raj Singh Chaudhary serves as the creative producer.

'Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry' also stars Arif Zakaria, Nishank Verma, and Shveta Salve in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on May 29. (ANI)