Spiritual leader Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, in Sri Lanka for International Day of Yoga, called yoga a practice of connection that unites the soul with the divine. He said it fosters universal brotherhood, linking it to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Yoga: A Path to Divine Connection

Spiritual leader Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga. The leader, who is currently in Sri Lanka, highlighted the essence of yoga, describing it as a practice of connection--not merely physical exercise or bodily postures, but a supreme mechanism for uniting the individual soul with the divine. "Yoga signifies connection--a bond uniting humanity and culture," he said.

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During his visit to Sri Lanka, the spiritual leader was joined by officials from the Indian High Commission, Sri Lankan government representatives, and local citizens. Further highlighting the Indian tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri noted that the aspiration for universal brotherhood begins with yoga. "When an individual engages in yoga and physical exercise, their soul ascends towards the Divine, and their mindset expands to a global perspective," he said.

Urging everyone to adopt yoga, he stated that embracing it is essential for a happy life. He also explained that rising early to behold the Sun God and bathing in his rays fosters physical health, further stressing that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind, and a healthy mind elevates the quality of one's life.

India Marks Yoga Day with 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' Theme

India observed the 12th International Day of Yoga under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing". The celebrations highlighted Yoga's role in promoting healthy lifestyles, active ageing and improved quality of life across generations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata's Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world. (ANI)