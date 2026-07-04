Makers of Anne Hathaway-starrer sci-fi thriller 'The End of Oak Street' have unveiled character posters featuring the Platt family. The film, also starring Ewan McGregor, releases in India on August 14 and follows a family's fight for survival.

The makers of actor Anne Hathaway-starrer sci-fi thriller 'The End of Oak Street' have unveiled a fresh set of character posters ahead of its theatrical release in India on August 14, offering a closer look at the film's central characters. Warner Bros. India, on Thursday, unveiled five new character posters featuring Anne Hathaway as Denise Platt, Ewan McGregor as Greg Platt, Maisy Stella as Audrey Platt, Christian Convery as Brian Platt, and Starbuck. The posters introduce the members of the Platt family, whose seemingly ordinary suburban life is disrupted after their neighbourhood is transported to an unknown location.

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Carrying the tagline, "Together is the only way through," the posters underscore the film's central theme of survival, with the Platt family forced to rely on one another as they navigate unfamiliar surroundings and search for a way forward. Take a look View this post on Instagram

About the Film and Production

'The End of Oak Street' is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker serve as executive producers. Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures in association with Bad Robot and Jackson Pictures, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas and IMAX across India on August 14, 2026. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Anne Hathaway's Upcoming Projects

Hathaway has a busy slate of releases ahead with Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' set to release on July 17 and Michael Showalter's Colleen Hoover adaptation 'Verity' releasing on October 2. Earlier this year, she also featured in Mother Mary and famously reprised her role for 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel alongside original stars Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt. (ANI)