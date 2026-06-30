Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with her husband, director Raj Nidimoru. She confirmed the news at an event for her latest film and announced she would be taking maternity leave. She also shared a photo of her baby bump.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to become a mother. Samantha and her husband-director, Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child together. On Monday, the mom-to-be delighted fans by sharing an adorable picture of herself proudly flaunting her baby bump. Adding a touch of humour to the post, she wrote, "My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you."

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Pregnancy Confirmation and Maternity Leave

Recently, at a Thank You Meet of her latest release 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' in Hyderabad, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy, revealing she will be taking a break from work and going on maternity leave. While speaking to the media during an event, she said, "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy."

Marriage with Raj Nidimoru

Both Samantha and Raj Nidimoru got married in 2025. This marks the second marriage for both. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De. (ANI)