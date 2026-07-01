Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a cute picture flaunting her baby bump. The actress also penned a cute caption with her picture. Take a look!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on cloud nine. She is not only enjoying the roaring success of her film Maa Inti Bangaram, which has done incredibly well at the box office. But she is also expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru - double the happiness, double the celebration. We have all seen Samantha struggle with her divorce and then health-related issues, but she bounced back like a queen, paving through pain and coming out stronger.

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Samantha's Pregnancy

The actress indirectly announced her pregnancy when she flaunted her baby bump at the celebration event of her film. Now, taking to Instagram, she shared a cute picture flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the picture she wrote, “My six pack I'll see you when I see you.”

Take a look at the pic here!

Samantha On Maternity Leave

During the success meet of her film Maa Inti Bangaram, Samantha revealed that she will be taking a maternity leave to embrace motherhood. She said, “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans.”

Samantha and Raj's marriage

Samantha and Raj got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore in a beautiful yet intimate ceremony. The actress was hinting at their alleged romance by posting pictures with each other. The relationship soon bloomed into a beautiful marriage, and now they are expecting their first baby.