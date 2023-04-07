Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Kylie Jenner begun dating Dune star Timothee Chalamet? Cosmetics mogul sparks dating rumours

    Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are a new rumored couple in town after a blind item about them went viral. Scroll down to know exactly what fans had to say about this.

    Has Kylie Jenner begun dating Dune star Timothee Chalamet? Cosmetics mogul sparks dating rumours vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    Kylie Jenner and the 'Dune' star Timothee Chalamet might be the new couple in town, or so a blind item suggests. According to the blind items suggestion, this news scoop might be true or might not be. But this blind item suggestion sent Twitter into overdrive.

    Fan favorite Instagram gossip page DeuxMoi recently posted a blind item on Instagram, which has now gone viral among netizens. However, it is true that DeuxMoi, which is the fan-favorite gossip page, always gives out a mandatory disclaimer that some of her blind items that come through e-mail submissions might be false and should not be trusted or be claimed as reliable completely until further proof or validation. Moreover, this particular blind item about Kylie and Timothee came with a gif that said ‘Proceed with Caution’, meaning that this might or might not be true.

    ALSO READ: 'Running cult': Fans roast renowned rapper Kanye West over his Donda Academy serving only Sushi

    Despite being a blind item with a warning to proceed with caution, fans did not stop themselves from reacting to the information on Twitter. Fans also noted that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner will be at Coachella this year. Most fans expressed wonder and stupefaction at this spicy and new rumour in town.

    "My man was next in line to be publicly humiliated by Kanye because of that damn picture. And, he is STILL getting involved with that family???," a fan said. "I just. I do not even like these men. But, get everyone away from that family. That family and every RHW, member male and female, need to be just quarantined separately from society," a fan mocked Kylie. "I feel that Kendall and Benito are the most random, but 2023 continues to surprise me, jskdks," a fan added.

     

    A few days back, rumoured couple Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly had dinner at Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California. As per reports, they got joined by Kylie Jenner during their night out at the restaurant. Her SUV reportedly crashed into the restaurant gate, which fell on the car's hood, making it stop working.

    ALSO READ: Good Friday 2023: History and significance behind this pious day

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple; WATCH VIDEO-aha

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple; WATCH VIDEO

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you two must-watch movies this weekend snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you two must-watch movies this weekend

    Ameesha Patel gets booked for fraud and cheque bounce case vma

    Ameesha Patel gets booked for fraud and cheque bounce case

    2023 TIME100 Reader Poll: Shah Rukh Khan tops list, Lionel Messi bags fifth position AHA

    2023 TIME100 Reader Poll: Shah Rukh Khan tops list, Lionel Messi bags fifth position

    'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' motion poster out: WATCH the intense first look of Salman Khan vma

    'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' motion poster out: WATCH the intense first look of Salman Khan

    Recent Stories

    New Delhi: 50 litres of acid found in Daryaganj public toilet seized following DCW inspection - WATCH snt

    New Delhi: 50 litres of acid found in Daryaganj public toilet seized following DCW inspection - WATCH

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple; WATCH VIDEO-aha

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple; WATCH VIDEO

    Shoaib Malik missing from Sania Mirza Iftaar refuels divorce speculations-ayh

    Ramadan 2023: Shoaib Malik's absence from Sania Mirza's Iftaar with son Izhaan refuels divorce rumours

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you two must-watch movies this weekend snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you two must-watch movies this weekend

    PM Modi to arrive in Kochi on April 25; BJP leader Anil Antony to join anr

    PM Modi to arrive in Kochi on April 25; BJP leader Anil Antony to join

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon