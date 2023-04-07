Has Kylie Jenner begun dating Dune star Timothee Chalamet? Cosmetics mogul sparks dating rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are a new rumored couple in town after a blind item about them went viral. Scroll down to know exactly what fans had to say about this.

Kylie Jenner and the 'Dune' star Timothee Chalamet might be the new couple in town, or so a blind item suggests. According to the blind items suggestion, this news scoop might be true or might not be. But this blind item suggestion sent Twitter into overdrive.

Fan favorite Instagram gossip page DeuxMoi recently posted a blind item on Instagram, which has now gone viral among netizens. However, it is true that DeuxMoi, which is the fan-favorite gossip page, always gives out a mandatory disclaimer that some of her blind items that come through e-mail submissions might be false and should not be trusted or be claimed as reliable completely until further proof or validation. Moreover, this particular blind item about Kylie and Timothee came with a gif that said ‘Proceed with Caution’, meaning that this might or might not be true.

ALSO READ: 'Running cult': Fans roast renowned rapper Kanye West over his Donda Academy serving only Sushi

Despite being a blind item with a warning to proceed with caution, fans did not stop themselves from reacting to the information on Twitter. Fans also noted that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner will be at Coachella this year. Most fans expressed wonder and stupefaction at this spicy and new rumour in town.

"My man was next in line to be publicly humiliated by Kanye because of that damn picture. And, he is STILL getting involved with that family???," a fan said. "I just. I do not even like these men. But, get everyone away from that family. That family and every RHW, member male and female, need to be just quarantined separately from society," a fan mocked Kylie. "I feel that Kendall and Benito are the most random, but 2023 continues to surprise me, jskdks," a fan added.

A few days back, rumoured couple Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly had dinner at Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California. As per reports, they got joined by Kylie Jenner during their night out at the restaurant. Her SUV reportedly crashed into the restaurant gate, which fell on the car's hood, making it stop working.

ALSO READ: Good Friday 2023: History and significance behind this pious day