'Running cult': Fans roast renowned rapper Kanye West over his Donda Academy serving only Sushi

The globally prominent rapper Kanye West's private catholic school, the Donda Academy, has got officially sued by two fired black teachers for serving only Sushi in lunch and no other eatables. Scroll down to read more.

In a new news update, global socialite and icon Kim Kardashian's ex-husband and rapper Kanye West's private Christian school only feeds students Sushi for lunch. All the students apparently have to eat it on the floor without tables or chairs, as stated in the lawsuit.

Ye and his Donda Academy got sued by two Black women who say they got fired from teaching positions at the school for two reasons. The reasons are retaliation for sounding the alarm on alleged education, health, and safety code violations and for their race.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by a leading global entertainment portal, the women say they were the only Black teachers employed by Donda Academy when they got hired full-time earlier this year. And they say it didn't take long for them to notice numerous health and safety violations, unlawful educational practices, and suspicious and unusual rules at Kanye's school.

Fans have roasted and slammed the rapper for doing this cruelty to school students.

"A cult. He is literally running a cult. Why do people continue to support this man? He needs to fade into irrelevancy," a fan said. "Kanye is already a walking red flag at this time, so I am side-eyeing the parents," noted a fan. "Rich people should not be allowed to taint education whether it be private schools (which should not exist), charter schools, or the bill gates foundation, which had a failed education experiment that disrupted all schools for a decade," a fan added. "No pizza? No chicken nuggets? No ice cream even on the last day of school?," a fan slammed Kanye.

