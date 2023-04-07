Good Friday 2023: History and significance behind this pious day

Good Friday is also known as Great Friday, Black Friday, Easter Friday, or Holy Friday. This year it falls on April 7. It is a pivotal day for Christians globally who keep a fast to pray to lord Jesus.

Good Friday is also known as Great Friday, Black Friday, Easter Friday, or Holy Friday. This year it falls on April 7. It is an important day for the Christian community since it marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to ancient mythical folklore, Judas betrayed Jesus, and Christians believed that Jesus came back three days after being crucified on the day known as Easter.

History of Good Friday: On Good Friday, Christians do not eat meat. Traditionally the food eaten is hot cross buns. However, many people do eat fish instead of meat.

The reason, why fish is preferred, is because it comes from the sea and is a different kind of flesh. Fish shapes, in those ancient times, got believed to be secret symbols by which Christians would identify each other at a time when Christianity as a religion had been banned. A lot of those who followed Jesus Christ were also fishermen. Preparation for meals on Good Friday would start a week before, with the dough for the bread being kneaded and braided.

