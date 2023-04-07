Good Friday 2023: History and significance behind this pious day

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good Friday is also known as Great Friday, Black Friday, Easter Friday, or Holy Friday. This year it falls on April 7. It is a pivotal day for Christians globally who keep a fast to pray to lord Jesus.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Good Friday is also known as Great Friday, Black Friday, Easter Friday, or Holy Friday. This year it falls on April 7. It is an important day for the Christian community since it marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. 

    According to ancient mythical folklore, Judas betrayed Jesus, and Christians believed that Jesus came back three days after being crucified on the day known as Easter.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    History of Good Friday:

    On Good Friday, Christians do not eat meat. Traditionally the food eaten is hot cross buns. However, many people do eat fish instead of meat.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    The reason, why fish is preferred, is because it comes from the sea and is a different kind of flesh. Fish shapes, in those ancient times, got believed to be secret symbols by which Christians would identify each other at a time when Christianity as a religion had been banned. A lot of those who followed Jesus Christ were also fishermen. Preparation for meals on Good Friday would start a week before, with the dough for the bread being kneaded and braided.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    Significance of Good Friday:

    The word ‘good’ in Good Friday means pious or holy. The death of Jesus signifies forgiveness for all of the sins of people. It is said and also believed Lord Jesus sacrificed himself for the good of humankind.

