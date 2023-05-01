Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Happy birthday, my everything' - Virat Kohli's ultimate wish as wife Anushka Sharma turns 35

    Anushka Sharma has turned 35 years old, and the Bollywood queen is celebrating the occasion alongside her hubby Virat Kohli, who has composed the ultimate wish for her.

    Happy birthday, my everything - Virat Kohli ultimate wish as wife Anushka Sharma turns 35-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    While May 1 is generally a holiday in India as it celebrates Labour Day, it is extra special for Bollywood queen Anushka Sharma, as it is her birthday. With the holiday being celebrated on Monday, Anushka has turned 35 years old. Consequently, she is celebrating the occasion alongside her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, who has written the ultimate wish for her.

    Taking to his social media handles, Kohli shared some pictures of Anushka, depicting her beauty and bold style, along with her various moods, including the happiness and quirkiness of her and the couple. "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything ❤️❤️❤️" he captioned the post, whereas the Bollywood queen replied using "❤️♾️👨‍👩‍👧" emojis.

    ALSO READ: Want to have skin like Anushka Sharma? Here are 7 ways to get radiant and healthy skin

    Among the other social media users to wish Anushka on this special day of hers was Shah Ruk Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment which noted, "Here's to the woman who is the perfect blend of courageous and graceful. Happy birthday, @AnushkaSharma!" Also, Filmfare authored a birthday note on her that read, "Somewhere between her impressive debut and her highly anticipated on-screen comeback, #AnushkaSharma became one of the most loved actresses in the industry. Here's wishing her the best of birthdays!"

    Also, production house Dharma wished her by noting, "'Sukoon' is her middle name! Wishing our cutie pie, @AnushkaSharma, a very happy birthday!" Also, Netflix did its part by wishing her through a post that read, "It's @AnushkaSharma's world, and we're just living in it. Happy Birthday, Queen!" While she would be playing the role of legendary former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming biopic flix' Chakda Express', Jhulan too wished her by remarking, "Happy Birthday to the one and only @AnushkaSharma! Have a wonderful day filled with love and laughter!"

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce: Actor opens up on his 'biggest regret' vma

    Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce: Actor opens up on his 'biggest regret'

    Kangana Ranaut on 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Actress says, 'What happened in 2019 will be...' RBA

    Kangana Ranaut on 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Actress says, 'What happened in 2019 will be...'

    The Kerala Story controversy: CBFC confirms ten big changes in Adah Sharma's film; read details vma

    The Kerala Story controversy: CBFC confirms ten big changes in Adah Sharma's film; read details

    Who was Chaitanya? Telugu choreographer dies by suicide; says 'I can't bear...' in his last video RBA

    Who was Chaitanya? Telugu choreographer dies by suicide; says 'I can't bear...' in his last video

    Viral Video Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for her insane ramp walk ahead of King Charles III coronation concert RBA

    Viral Video: Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for her insane ramp walk ahead of King Charles III’s coronation concert

    Recent Stories

    Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary: 7 interesting and known facts about the cinematic legend of India RBA

    Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary: 7 interesting and known facts about the cinematic legend of India

    After Arikomban, Chakkakomban and team destroys house in Idukki's Chinnakanal anr

    After Arikomban, Chakkakomban and team destroys house in Idukki's Chinnakanal

    Can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown': Supreme Court AJR

    'Can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown': Supreme Court

    Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce: Actor opens up on his 'biggest regret' vma

    Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce: Actor opens up on his 'biggest regret'

    India blocks 14 mobile apps used by terrorists in Pakistan to send information in Jammu and Kashmir AJR

    India blocks 14 mobile apps used by terrorists in Pakistan to send information in Jammu and Kashmir

    Recent Videos

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon