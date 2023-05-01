'Happy birthday, my everything' - Virat Kohli's ultimate wish as wife Anushka Sharma turns 35

Anushka Sharma has turned 35 years old, and the Bollywood queen is celebrating the occasion alongside her hubby Virat Kohli, who has composed the ultimate wish for her.

While May 1 is generally a holiday in India as it celebrates Labour Day, it is extra special for Bollywood queen Anushka Sharma, as it is her birthday. With the holiday being celebrated on Monday, Anushka has turned 35 years old. Consequently, she is celebrating the occasion alongside her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, who has written the ultimate wish for her.

Taking to his social media handles, Kohli shared some pictures of Anushka, depicting her beauty and bold style, along with her various moods, including the happiness and quirkiness of her and the couple. "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything ❤️❤️❤️" he captioned the post, whereas the Bollywood queen replied using "❤️♾️👨‍👩‍👧" emojis.

Among the other social media users to wish Anushka on this special day of hers was Shah Ruk Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment which noted, "Here's to the woman who is the perfect blend of courageous and graceful. Happy birthday, @AnushkaSharma!" Also, Filmfare authored a birthday note on her that read, "Somewhere between her impressive debut and her highly anticipated on-screen comeback, #AnushkaSharma became one of the most loved actresses in the industry. Here's wishing her the best of birthdays!"

Also, production house Dharma wished her by noting, "'Sukoon' is her middle name! Wishing our cutie pie, @AnushkaSharma, a very happy birthday!" Also, Netflix did its part by wishing her through a post that read, "It's @AnushkaSharma's world, and we're just living in it. Happy Birthday, Queen!" While she would be playing the role of legendary former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming biopic flix' Chakda Express', Jhulan too wished her by remarking, "Happy Birthday to the one and only @AnushkaSharma! Have a wonderful day filled with love and laughter!"